Watch: Bears fans chant "fire Nagy" following team's disappointing loss to Lamar Jackson-less Ravens 

The Chicago Bears went into the game versus the Baltimore Ravens on a four-game losing streak. After their 16-13 loss on Sunday, their losing streak is now at five games. Something to note, the Ravens couldn't play the 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson due to an illness. Undrafted free agent QB Tyler Huntley got the starting nod in place of Jackson. The former Utah Ute went 26 of 36 for 219 yards with an interception. Huntley also had six carries for 40 yards on the ground.

Bears Fans to Matt Nagy: “Fire Nagy”

During the game in Soldier Field, Bears fans made their feelings known about head coach Matt Nagy, chanting “Fire Nagy” to express their feelings. The Bears' offense generated 353 yards to the Ravens’ 299 yards of offense. Bears QB Justin Fields left the game early in the third quarter due to a rib injury. Fields made his way back to the team's locker room following being looked at first in the blue medical tent on the sidelines. The Bears' first-round pick went four of eleven for 79 yards passed and 23 yards rushing on four carries.

QB Andy Dalton, who started two games for Chicago this season, took over for Fields. The former Bengals QB went 11 from 23 for 201 yards and two TD passes. Defensively for the Bears, All-Pro DE Robert Quinn had three-and-a-half sacks while CB Kindle Vildor and S Tashaun Gipson each had a sack of their own. Gipson also had an interception in the fourth quarter on a pass intended for Ravens TE Mark Andrews.

He's 0-4 out of the bye week

He's 1-6 against the Packers

His team has averaged 19.4 ppg since 2019

Justin Fields has been sacked 32 times



Looking at Nagy, some possible reasons for the Bears going in on him are a couple of stats from the game that looked bad. The Bears were two out of eleven (18%) on third downs, while the Ravens went seven out of 16 (43%). In time of possession, the Ravens had the ball for almost 39 minutes (38:50). The Bears had the ball for a shade over 21 minutes (21:10). The Bears are 24th in time of possession over the last three games.

Since 2014, the Bears are now 0-8 in games following the bye week and Nagy is now 0-4 in that stat. Nagy and the Bears sit in third place in the NFC North and are uncertain if Fields will be ready for their Thanksgiving game versus the winless Detroit Lions.

