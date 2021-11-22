Justin Fields injury: What happened to Bears QB?

Justin Fields is injured and has headed to the locker room, leaving Andy Dalton to take over quarterback duties for the Bears.

The Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens are deep in a low-scoring battle with one another. The current score is 7-6 in favor of the Bears. The only touchdown of the game came from Dalton, who had just come in for the injured Fields.

The injury was labeled as a rib injury, and Field's status is tagged as questionable.

Will Justin Fields return to the game?

The rib injury that Justin Fields suffered could be bruised or broken ribs. That would leave the Bears with a tough call in letting Fields back onto the field, should they possibly wrap him in a flak vest to cover the ribs.

Andy Dalton, however, entered the game and threw a touchdown pass. Fields' was not able to get the Bears' offense going enough to get a touchdown. Coach Nagy may want to keep Dalton in the game.

At the time of his leaving the game in the third quarter, Fields was 4-11 and 79 yards. He has been sacked twice thus far. Dalton has already thrown 3/6, 93 yards, and 1 TD.

Justin Fields is the young quarterback that the Bears are invested in and should allow him to heal, depending on the severity of the injury he just received. The Bears are also slated to take on the Lions on Thanksgiving, so that would only allow Fields to rest up for three days.

The smart move here would be to let Justin Fields heal and keep him out of the remainder of the game and see what Andy Dalton can do with the offense. The game is already low-scoring with the Ravens missing a number of their players, including Latavius Murray, Marquise Brown and Lamar Jackson.

Should the Bears be able to score another touchdown with Dalton in, Fields should be benched and allowed to heal with whatever rib injury he has just received. The Bears should hope that Fields has only taken a minor hit and is good to go against the Lions on Thursday.

As of right now, Fields is still in the locker room. This is an ongoing story.

