Ranking top 5 Backup NFL quarterbacks in 2021

Back-up quarterbacks in the NFL have different roles depending what team they are. Sometimes they are simply an emergency option if a superstar quarterback gets hurt. Other times they can be mentors to a young quarterback or can even provide competition to quarterbacks who have not earned their job long term yet.
#5 - Drew Lock, Denver Broncos
Drew Lock was decent in just one season as a starter for the Denver Broncos. He started 13 games, throwing for nearly 3000 yards and 16 touchdowns. The issue was 15 interceptions, but that's not uncommon for a young quarterback. Despite a respectable first season, he lost the the starting quarterback job to newly signed journeyman Teddy Bridgewater.
#4 - Jacoby Brissett, Miami Dolphins
Jacoby Brissett registered over 6000 yards with 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in two years as a starter for the Indianapolis Colts. He was replaced twice, by Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz. He now serves as a back-up to Tua Tagovailoa for the Miami Dolphins. Filling in for six starts, he threw for five touchdowns and four interceptions.