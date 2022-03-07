"Y’all didn’t have to put me in that" - Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady have a hilarious response to 40-yard dash comparison

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady took to Twitter for a hilarious interaction on Sunday afternoon during the 2022 NFL combine. It all started when the NFL's official Twitter page posted a graphic related to the 40-yard dash:

In the video, Cincinnati quarterback prospect Desmond Ridder completes an impressive 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds. The graphic includes computerized imaging of Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Marcus Mariota running the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine when they were draft prospects during various different seasons.

The point of the video was to demonstrate how fast Ridder completed the 40-yard dash in comparison to other quarterbacks currently in the NFL who have scrambling abilities. It was meant to hype up his speed as a quarterback prospect. Ridder finished slightly faster than Wilson's 4.55 seconds and barely faster than Mariota's 4.52 seconds.

Mahomes competed the 40-yard dash in 4.80 seconds. While it's a solid performance, it's a significant gap relative to the distance run. The video posted by the NFL gives an accurate depiction of how far behind Mahomes was when compared to the other quarterbacks. He took to Twitter to jokingly wonder why the NFL felt the need to show him being left in the dust:

Patrick Mahomes had a good sense of humor about the graphics depicted in the video. It didn't end there, as Tom Brady decided to chime in and have some fun with the situation.

Tom Brady has a hilarious response to Patrick Mahomes on Twitter

Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

Tom Brady decided to add to Mahomes' response to the NFL tweeting a video of him being virtually burned in a 40-yard dash by several other quarterbacks. Brady's tweet was simple and humorous:

The GIF Brady used could have been used to poke fun at Mahomes, but was more likely to make fun of himself a bit. The GIF is commonly used in playful guilt situations, implying that, if Brady was included in the graphics of the video, he would have been much further behind all of them. Here's what his 40-yard dash looked like when he attended the NFL combine as a prospect:

PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA Rumor has it Tom Brady is still running his 40-yard dash Rumor has it Tom Brady is still running his 40-yard dash https://t.co/HKyVcLI5Nf

Tom Brady completed the 40-yard dash in a sluggish time of 5.28 seconds, nearly half a second slower than Mahomes. While it's an extremely slow time, it adds to the legend that eventually became Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

Edited by Windy Goodloe