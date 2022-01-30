5 moments that defined Tom Brady's NFL career

Tom Brady officially retired from the NFL after 22 legendary seasons. There is no doubt that he is the greatest football player of all time. His list of accomplishments is seemingly infinite, including seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVP awards and three regular season MVP awards. Of all of the great moments he's had in his career, here are five of his best ever.
Memorable moments from Tom Brady's career
#1 - Super Bowl XXXVI
Brady's first Super Bowl victory will always be one of the most memorable. In addition to being the first one, it was also one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history. The St. Louis Rams were favored to win by two touchdowns after two consecutive dominant seasons.
"The Greatest Show on Turf" couldn't get it done against a back-up quarterback selected in the 6th round of the NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. The legend of Brady and the dynasty of the Patriots was born from this upset victory.
#2 - Super Bowl LI
Super Bowl LI included the greatest comeback in NFL history and the biggest in Super Bowl history. The Patriots famously trailed the Atlanta Falcons 28-3 late in the third quarter before everything changed.
Brady flipped the switch and led the Patriots all the way back to force overtime, where he would put together a game clinching drive. He was basically perfect in the fourth quarter and overtime, putting on one of the most spectacular performances of his career.