Eli Manning has hilarious take on being mistaken for Olympic legend Michael Phelps

Is quarterback Eli Manning actually also swimmer Michael Phelps?

Well, certain people think that the answer to that question is a massive "yes!"

At least that's what Manning shared today on Twitter.

Eli Manning @EliManning I wonder if Michael Phelps gets mistaken for me as much as I get mistaken for him? I just had number 5. I wonder if Michael Phelps gets mistaken for me as much as I get mistaken for him? I just had number 5.

It may or may not be common to confuse one celebrity athlete for another. As for Eli Manning, it's apparent from his tweet that he is often confused with Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps.

To understand the significance of his tweet, let's take a closer look at Eli Manning as well as Michael Phelps.

Who is Eli Manning?

Son of former New Orleans Saints, Houston Oilers and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Archie Manning, and younger brother of former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, Eli is the third member of the Manning's NFL triumvirate.

In the 2004 NFL Draft, the San Diego Chargers (now Los Angeles Chargers) selected Manning in the first round with the first pick. Eli refused to play for the Chargers and demanded a trade—it is still a mystery why Manning did not want to play for the Chargers; he never confessed why he refused the team.

With the fourth overall pick, the New York Giants selected quarterback Phillip Rivers and sent him and future draft picks to San Diego in exchange for Eli.

Eli then signed with the Giants, the only team he played for during his 16 years in the league.

With the Giants, Manning won Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI. Both games were against Bill Belichick and Tom Brady's New England Patriots. The first title may be the greatest upset in Super Bowl history.

In the 2007 season, the Patriots were undefeated when they got to the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ. On the other hand, the Giants were trying to be the first-ever NFC team to win the Super Bowl after getting to the playoffs as a Wild Card.

In both Super Bowls, Eli pulled a rabbit out of the hat to win the two games. In Super Bowl XLII, it was the Helmet Catch by David Tyree, and in XLVI, it was the sideline catch by Mario Manningham. In both Super Bowls, Eli was elected the MVP of the game.

Manning retired following the 2019 season. This year the Giants retired his No. 10 jersey and introduced him on the team's Ring of Honor.

Eli and his brother, Peyton, host a distinctive, alternative yet lively broadcast transmission of Monday Night Football together.

Who is Michael Phelps?

The simple answer here is that Phelps is a former competitive swimmer.

However, he is the most successful and most decorated Olympian of all time, with 28 medals. Phelps also holds records for Olympic gold medals (23), Olympic gold medals in individual events (13), and Olympic medals in individual events (16).

When Phelps won eight gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Games, he broke fellow American swimmer Mark Spitz's 1972 record of seven first-place finishes at any single Olympic Games.

At the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Phelps had already tied a record of eight medals of any color at a single Games event by winning six gold and two bronze medals.

At the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Phelps won four gold and two silver medals, and at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, he won five gold medals and one silver which made him the most successful athlete of the Games for the fourth Olympics in a row.

Also Read

Phelps, apparently, is also Eli. Or vice versa.

Edited by LeRon Haire