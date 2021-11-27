5 games that prove Tom Brady is the comeback king of the NFL

No lead feels safe when teams play against Tom Brady, one of the greatest comeback artists in NFL history. He has the second-most fourth-quarter comebacks in NFL history with 41. He trails only the legendary Peyton Manning in that statistic, who had 43 in his Hall of Fame career.

Not only is Tom Brady a master at constructing comeback victories, but he has done so on some of the biggest stages. He finds ways to win no matter what adversity is thrown in front of him, and that's why he's the all-time leader in Super Bowls with seven.

On that note, here are five of his best comebacks that prove just how clutch he is.

#1 - Super Bowl LI

Super Bowl LI was both the biggest comeback of Tom Brady's career and, considering the stakes, the greatest comeback in NFL history. It featured the largest deficit ever overcome in the Super Bowl and also the only Super Bowl game to ever go to overtime.

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots trailed the Atlanta Falcons 28-3 at about the halfway point of the third quarter. The Patriots would storm all the way back to force overtime and ultimately win the game 34-28 in one of the most epic performances of all time.

#2 - 2017 AFC Championship Game

With less than ten minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship for the 2017 NFL season, the New England Patriots trailed the Jacksonville Jaguars by 10 points. Tom Brady had been pretty much shut down by the Jaguars defense all game, holding him to zero touchdown passes to that point.

Tom Brady would flip the script in the final ten minutes to come back and win the game for the Patriots. He threw two touchdowns, both to Danny Amendola, in that final stretch to pull out a 24-20 victory and send the Patriots back to another Super Bowl.

