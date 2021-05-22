10 most clutch NFL Quarterbacks of all time

Some NFL quarterbacks have ice in their veins as they put the team on their back and drive them down the field to win games. Some of them are Super Bowl Champions and Hall of Famers, while a few others are known as the 'Greatest of all Time'.

On that note, let's have a look at the ten best NFL quarterbacks that you would want on your team when there're two minutes left on the clock:

#1 Roger Staubach, Dallas Cowboys

Roger Staubach

Roger Staubach was the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys when they were named 'America's Team' in the 1970s. During that time, Roger Staubach, a Navy graduate, and the Cowboys went to four Super Bowls, winning two.

Roger Staubach, who was nicknamed 'Captain Comeback', led the Cowboys to an impressive 23-game winning drives and 15 fourth-quarter comebacks; almost all of them coming in the last two minutes of games.

Staubach's best comeback in an NFL matchup came against the Baltimore Colts in 1976. The Cowboys were losing to the Colts when Staubach threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to get his team back in the game.

The next two Cowboys drives were a game-tying and then a game-winning field goal, respectively, with Roger Staubach throwing for 339 yards in that game.

#2 Dan Marino, Miami Dolphins

Dan Merino

Dan Marino is arguably one of the best NFL quarterbacks never to have won a Super Bowl title.

Marino still holds the NFL record for most fourth-quarter comebacks (36). His most clutch game was the 'Fake Spike' clash against the New York Jets in 1994, where his team had a comeback game.

The Miami Dolphins legend was the first quarterback in the NFL to throw for 4,000 passing yards in six seasons. Marino was also the first NFL quarterback to throw for over 5,000 yards in a season, which he did so in 1984 with 5,084 passing yards.

Marino currently holds the record for most seasons (17) played with the Miami Dolphins.

#3 Eli Manning, New York Giants

Eli Manning

Eli Manning made 27 fourth-quarter comebacks in his storied NFL career. Manning also set the record for most fourth-quarter touchdown passes (15 in 2011). But his most remembered and talked about comebacks was against the New York Giants' two Super Bowl victories against Tom Brady's New England Patriots.

The Super Bowl win in 2007 featured 'the catch' between Manning and receiver David Tyree. Manning avoided sack after sack and was able to get the ball twenty yards to Tyree, who used his helmet to bring the ball down. Plaxico Buress then caught a 13-yard touchdown pass by Manning to win the Super Bowl and end the Patriots' perfect season.

Eli Manning and the Giants' second Super Bowl victory against the Patriots came in the 2011 season. Super Bowl XLVI came down to the final few minutes just like the first. With his team down 15-17, Manning led the Giants down the field for an 88-yard drive to win them the game.

#4 Peyton Manning, Indianapolis Colts/ Denver Broncos

Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning may have struggled against Tom Brady in the AFC Championship Game a few times, but he has two Super Bowl wins. The first came with the Indianapolis Colts, while the second arrived with the Denver Broncos. The latter ended up being his last game as he announced his retirement from the NFL soon thereafter.

Manning is the all-time 4th-quarter comeback leader (43) in NFL history. His last fourth-quarter comeback was in the AFC Divisional Round, where the Broncos beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-17 to head to the AFC Championship game. The Broncos then defeated the New England Patriots to advance to Super Bowl 50, which then led to Manning's second Super Bowl victory.

The moment when Peyton Manning broke Dan Marino’s record for the most TD passes in a single season (2004).pic.twitter.com/7XN79FcdKB — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) May 19, 2021

The five-time NFL Most Valuable Player was released by the Indianapolis Colts on his own terms. Peyton Manning is the first NFL quarterback to reach 200 victories in the regular and postseason.

#5 Joe Montana, San Francisco 49ers

Joe Montana was really that guy 📝 pic.twitter.com/DAlnLQQL8j — 49x365 (@49x365) May 12, 2021

A Hall of Fame quarterback, Joe Montana, was known for his epic performances at the end of games. He was even given a few monikers to describe for his late-game heroics, such as 'Joe Cool' and 'The Comeback Kid'. Montana is one of the few quarterbacks who is undefeated in NFL Super Bowl appearances (4-0) and has been the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player.

He has made 26 NFL fourth-quarter comebacks and is considered the best at the two-minute drill. One of his most memorable clutch performances came in the 1988 Super Bowl when he made a touchdown pass to John Taylor with just minutes to spare.

In Super Bowl XXIII, the 49ers beat the Cincinnati Bengals with just under a minute of regulation time left; Montana threw a 92-yard touchdown pass to get his team the win.

Joe Montana was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl eight times and holds quite a few records in the league, including 35 300-passing yard games, seven of them being over 400.

1 / 2 NEXT