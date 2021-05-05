NFL: Hall of Fame QB Terry Bradshaw calls Aaron Rodgers "weak"

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers' desire to leave Green Bay was the top story around the league during NFL draft week.

Just a few hours before the draft commenced, a story broke that Rodgers had told people around the Green Bay Packers organization that he had no plans of returning to the team in 2021. Rodgers was also reportedly hoping that the team would listen to the San Francisco 49ers' offer for him.

The Packers are committed to Rodgers and have ruled out the possibility of trading the reigning league MVP. However, the commitment is seemingly not mutual.

The #49ers reached out to the #Packers on Wednesday about trading for Aaron Rodgers, but no formal offer was made and a source said there is a “zero percent chance” that Green Bay deals the reigning NFL MVP. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2021

Terry Bradshaw calls out Aaron Rodgers

Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL on FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw did not mince words Monday when asked about the situation. He called out the Packers quarterback for being "weak” in an appearance on WFAN’s Moose and Maggie show in New York. Bradshaw said:

“Him being that upset shows me just how weak he is. Who the hell cares who you draft? He’s a three-time MVP of the league and he’s worried about this guy they drafted last year?”

Rodgers has reportedly been upset with the Packers ever since the team traded up in the 2020 NFL draft to pick quarterback Jordan Love.

Bradshaw compared Aaron Rogers' situation to his own in Pittsburgh. The Steelers used a first-round choice on quarterback Mark Malone in 1980 and a fifth-round pick on Cliff Stoudt in 1977 while Terry was the team’s starter. He said that he never worried about the draft picks, he was focused on himself.

BLAZING take from @Terry_Bradshaw_ on @MandMWFAN about Aaron Rodgers: "Him being that upset shows me just how weak he is - who the hell cares who you draft? He's a three-time MVP and he's upset about a guy they drafted last year? pic.twitter.com/MHwj5jeyHp — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) May 3, 2021

As for what the Packers should do in their current predicament, Bradshaw said it’s simple don’t give in. The broadcaster:

“I wouldn’t budge. Let Aaron Rogers gripe. Let him cry. Retire, you’re 38, go ahead and retire, see you later. I’m really strong about stuff like that. And it makes him look weak.”

Rodgers has been with the Packers since being drafted by the team in 2005. Much like his current situation, Rodgers was drafted in the first round despite the Packers employing legendary quarterback Brett Farve.

Rodgers took over the reins from Farve in 2008 and has since been the Packers' starting quarterback. He has won three MVPs and one Super Bowl in his time in Green Bay.

The quarterback won his third MVP award last season and led the Packers to the NFC Championship Game where they were beaten by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Packers are holding on to Rodgers for now, but a change under center looms large in Green Bay.