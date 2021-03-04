NFL: What advice did Joe Montana give Tom Brady after his seventh Super Bowl win?

Joe Montana and Tom Brady are two of the greatest quarterbacks who have ever played in the NFL. These two living legends have a lot in common.

Both players were both projected to be average NFL quarterbacks coming out of college, but Brady and Montana proved everyone wrong by putting together Hall of Fame careers in the NFL.

Joe Montana was the first player in NFL history to win three Super Bowl MVP Awards. He also won two regular-season MVP Awards in 1989 and 1990. Before Tom Brady's record-breaking success, Joe Montana was known as the greatest quarterback of all time.

After Brady earned his seventh Super Bowl championship and his fifth Super Bowl MVP award, Montana gave him some advice about the rest of his career.

Joe Montana publicly praised Tom Brady's NFL career

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Joe Montana openly complimented Tom Brady duing an interview with FOX News. He stated that Brady's success has been beneficial for the game of football as a whole.

During this interview, Joe Montana had a lot of advice for Brady. Montana knows the NFL, and he's familiar with how painful it can be to walk away from the game. He shared his perspective and encouraged Brady to keep playing.

Advertisement

"Play as long as you can, Because once it’s over, it’s over. And if you try to get back to it after you retire especially at a later age, it’s hard to get that motivation back again. So, as long as you can keep it going, and if people want you to play, keep playing."

Some fans might be surprised by that advice. Brady will be 44 years old when the 2021-2022 NFL season starts. After his Super Bowl LV victory, he could easily retire. But Montana said he hopes Brady will play as long as he has the desire to take the field.

A of this writing, there haven't been substantial rumors about Tom Brady retiring this offseason. After the Super Bowl, he made it perfectly clear that he'll be back next season. As long as Brady keeps performing at a high level, he could play for the next several years.