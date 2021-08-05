Tom Brady will attend Peyton Manning’s Hall of Fame induction

Former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Sunday, August 9th. As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an off day, quarterback Tom Brady will fly to Canton for the ceremony to pay homage to his great rival.

Brady versus Manning is one of the greatest rivalries in NFL history. While they were fierce rivals on the field, the duo have always maintained a healthy relationship.

Manning retired in 2015 after leading the Broncos to a Super Bowl victory, his second. He won his first Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts in the 2006 season. En route to victory in Super Bowl 50, the Broncos defeated Brady and the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game 20-18.

This still may be my favorite football quote ever



Tom Moore, Indy's longtime offensive coordinator, why Peyton Manning was the only quarterback practicing. "Fellas, if 18 [Manning] goes down, we're fucked," Moore said. "And we don't practice fucked."

Brady vs. Manning over the years

Brady and Manning formed the NFL's greatest quarterback rivalry of the 21st century. While they have both enjoyed tremendous success in the NFL, their paths to the league were polar opposites.

Brady was the underdog sixth-round pick who became one of the best quarterbacks in the league, while Manning was the son of a former NFL quarterback and the 1st overall pick in his draft class who was destined for greatness.

Both Brady and Manning had their share of great moments against each other. Since both played for teams in the AFC, their most anticipated matchups occurred in the AFC Championship Game, where they faced each other four times. Manning won three of those matchups, but Brady leads the head-to-head 11-6.

Tom Brady has had 3 hall of fame careers.



Just incredible, really.

Brady never faced the older Manning in the Super Bowl, but curiously he played against Peyton's younger brother, Eli, twice in the big game. The Patriots lost two Super Bowls (XLII and XLVI) to the Eli Manning-led New York Giants.

New England Patriots v New York Giants

2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

Sunday's ceremony will honor not only Peyton Manning but also several other legendary players. The following will also be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

John Lynch, safety, Denver Broncos/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Alan Faneca, guard, Pittsburgh Steelers

Calvin Johnson, wide receiver, Detroit Lions

Drew Pearson, wide receiver, Dallas Cowboys

Charles Woodson, defensive back, Green Bay Packers/Oakland Raiders

Bill Nunn, scout, Pittsburgh Steelers

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians will also accompany Brady and attend Sunday's ceremony in Canton.

