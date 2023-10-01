"Nerds run the world" - Pat McAfee makes a surprise remark for Duke football fans while giving a special shoutout to Riley Leonard and Notre Dame

Pat McAfee was one of the loudest supporters of the Blue Devils as they faced the Fighting Irish, hoping to maintain their perfect record. The Duke Blue Devils were undefeated going into their fifth game of the season. Whereas the Fighting Irish came in with a record of 4-1, to play the Blue Devils.

Prior to the game, Pat McAfee addressed the Blue Devils fans, cheering for the undefeated squad.

"Nerds run the world. There's doctors, there's lawyers, there's busniness people, then there's Mike Elko, Riley Leonard ... Give me the Duke Blue Devils!", cheered McAfee

Pat also gave Riley Leonard a special shoutout, the Blue Devils quarterback who has been playing quite solid so far. However, as per reports, he went down with an apparent leg injury after being sacked by Marik Liufau in the game.

Going up against the Fighting Irish, the Blue Devils weren't the underdogs. Both the squads fought well, though in the end, the Fighting Irish prevailed, 21-14.

The Blue Devils face their first loss of the season, whereas the Fighting Irish improved to 5-1, as they continue to dominate in their conference. Duke on the other hand, now sits among the top teams in the Atlantic Coast. Mike Elko, who's been coaching the Blue Devils for over two years has turned things around ever since his first year coaching the squad.

Pat McAfee and Mike Elko talked Duke football prior to the Fighting Irish matchup

Elko's coaching style has changed the way the Blue Devils have been competing every year. Pat McAfee, who noticed his style asked Elko about his squad, having some of the toughest players to go up against.

"It's like we got dogs on our team. It's like the super smart dogs, you're able to do a lot more stuff I would assume with the guys you have and that's an advantage as opposed to a disadvantage.", Pat told Elko

"I think we're able to run more of a pro-style scheme," said Elko. "I think we're able to do a little bit more checks, a little bit more formation setting of the defense. A little bit more checks on offense. I think we try to play to the fact that we have kids who can handle some things and that's been our advantage and we've been able to do things the right way that way."

Despite the loss, the Blue Devils are still a solid team and are set to face NC State on October 14th, as they'll look to get their fifth win of the season and maintain their position in the Atlantic Coast.