Mike Elko's salary: How much does the Duke coach earn in 2023? Contract details, salary, and more

Duke Blue Devils Coach Mike Elko, appointed in December 2021, led his team to a stunning 28-7 against Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers. This was the first time that the Blue Devils had beaten a ranked side in their season opener.

It was also the first time in 34 years the team had beaten a top-10 school and it was all because of one man -- Mike Elko.

Elko was previously a defensive coordinator at the Wake Forest Deacon Demons, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Texas A&M Aggies before getting his first head coaching job with the Blue Devils in 2021, succeeding longtime coach David Cutcliffe.

Elko instantly changed the fortunes of a struggling program and even managed to snag himself a contract extension earlier this year.

Mike Elko's contract extension

In July of this year, Duke restructured and extended Elko's stay with a six-year contract, taking him into the 2029 season. The contract has an "enhanced escalating model" that covers the support staff as well.

Elko currently earns $3.5 million a year up from his previous $2.1 million salary in his first Duke contract, according to USA Today Sports.

Nina King, Duke's athletic director, was effusive in her praise of the coach after the contract extension.

"Over the last 18 months, Coach Elko has cultivated and executed a plan to push Duke Football forward with tremendous attention to detail, energy and a persistent commitment to excellence," King said. "Coach Elko's vision acutely aligns with the principles of the university, and I could not be more excited to have him guide Duke Football well into the future," King said.

Elko earned the contract extension after a stellar season where he led the Blue Devils to an 8-4 record even though they had gone 3-9 in the previous season. He also won the Military Bowl against the UCF Knights and was named ACC Coach of the Year.

Elko who has worked under elite coaches like Brian Kelly and Jimbo Fisher in the past has honed his skills for over a decade of coaching before getting a shot as a first-time coach at Duke.

Elko has been mentioned as one of the possible replacements for suspended Michigan State coach Mel Tucker due to sexual harassment allegations against him, with the expectation being that he will be fired.

The six-year contract extension by Duke will act as a barrier to programs trying to approach Duke's golden coach.