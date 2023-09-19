Top 5 Mel Tucker replacements to fix Michigan State Football: Who will replace the suspended HC?

The days of Mel Tucker at Michigan State seem to be numbered. The coach was given notice on Monday by the school that he will be fired without compensation for the allegations of improper sexual advances toward Brenda Tracy.

The football world has started to speculate on who could replace the beleaguered Tucker to lead the Spartans football program. Here's a look at the five most likely answers.

Michigan State's Mel Tucker

Top 5 possible Mel Tucker replacements

Willie Fritz,Tulane head coach

Tulane is no longer ranked after their Week 2 defeat by the Ole Miss Rebels, but what Willie Fritz has done for the Green Wave shouldn't be forgotten. He led them over Caleb William's USC Trojans at the 2023 Classic Cotton Bowl. Fritz could do with the upgrade to a Power Five team like the Spartans.

Willie Fritz

Brian Hartline, Ohio State offensive coordinator

Since Brian Hartline made the change from pro football player to college football coach, he has had a wealth of experience with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Hartline started there in 2017 as an offensive quality control assistant, was upgraded in 2018 to wide receivers coach, started having a say in playcalling in 2021 as a passing game coordinator and just this year was promoted to offensive coordinator. A quick raiser through the ranks, it might still be early for him to make head coach of a Power Five school.

Mike Elso, Duke, head coach

Elko rose to national acclaim in Week 1, when his Blue Devils defeated the then-No. 9 Clemson Tigers. Duke is a school better known for academics and basketball, but with the Devils ranked No. 18, Elko's stock is on the rise. The only problem would be to convince him to leave a program that's clearly rolling.

Duke's Mike Elso

Jason Candle, Toledo, head coach

Jason Candle has been a solid coach for Toledo for over seven years now. With two Mid-American Conference titles, a MAC Coach of the Year award in 2017 and a 56-33 record, Candle might be looking for a new and more challenging job. It's not difficult to see him replacing Mel Tucker.

Sherrone Moore, Michigan offensive coordinator

Sherrone Moore has drawn attention this season as he serves as the Michigan Wolverines' interim head coach while Jim Harbaugh is suspended. Moore has had a wealth of experience at Michigan, and as his three weeks as their head coach show, he might be ready for the next step.

The only bad thing is that the opportunity could prove to come from the rival Spartans as the one to replace Mel Tucker.

Michigan football