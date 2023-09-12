Was Jim Harbaugh a good QB? Exploring the collegiate career of the former Michigan quarterback

Jim Harbaugh is best known as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. He has been with the Midwest school since 2015 as the HC, but his roots in Michigan date back to his own time as a student-athlete in the 1980s. He played as their quarterback from 1983 until 1986.

He was a first-round pick in the 1987 NFL Draft, where he was the 26th overall pick for the Chicago Bears. Harbaugh had a long pro career, playing in the NFL from 1987 until 2000. He played with six NFL teams — The Chicago Bears, the Indianapolis Colts, the Baltimore Ravens, the San Diego Chargers, the Detroit Lions, and the Carolina Panthers.

Jim Harbaugh's Collegiate Carrer

As a college player, Jim Harbaugh earned several accolades and was a Heisman finalist in his last season. In 1986, he earned First Team All-Big Ten honors, was selected as the Big Ten Player of the Year, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. He led the Wolverines to the Rose Bowl, where they were defeated by Arizona State.

Jim Harbaugh ended his collegiate career as Michigan's all-time record holder for passing yards with 5,449 yards and held a Division-I passing efficiency record for 12 years. He graduated with a B.A. in Communications that same year.

Jim Harbaugh's professional career

On the pro side of things, he had a more storied career, earning more accolades than at the college level. With Chicago, he led them to a Divisional title and a wild card berth, before some disappointing seasons.

His best years came with the Colts in the mid-90s. Specifically, the 1995 season would be one to remember, with Harbaugh achieving career highs in completions (63.7%) and passer rating (100.7). He led the Colts to a 9-7 record and a playoff berth.

They would go on all the way to the AFC Championship game, where they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers. For his efforts, Harbaugh won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year and the AFC Player of the Year and was selected for the Pro Bowl.

This is a quote from Zack Crockett, a former teammate, regarding Harbaugh's commitment during the season, specifically after coming back to play right after knee surgery:

“Jim was getting knocked out and he’s staggering on the field, almost like in a boxing match. When you see a guy that lays it on the line like Jim did, you, as a player, you have no excuse. None. You just go out and say, ‘I’m gonna give my all just like he did.’”

