"Never gonna happen" "Won't be running anything": Fans react as five-star prospect Lamar Brown hints at SEC program as potential destination

Five-star athlete Lamar Brown is set to announce his college decision on Thursday, choosing from Texas, LSU, Texas A&M and Miami. With the experience of playing on the offensive and defensive line for his high school, he remains a top target for any college program.

On Saturday, four-star edge rusher Bryce Perry-Wright committed to Texas A&M, choosing the Aggies over Clemson, Miami, & Texas. -Wright now headlines A&M’s recruiting class along with five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington, and other notable four-star recruits like edge rusher Jordan Carter, defensive lineman Jermaine Kinsler, and edge rusher Tristian Givens.

Meanwhile, Brown fueled speculation that he might also join the Aggies by retweeting Perry-Wright’s commitment post and tagging Aggies commits like Givens, Kinsler, Carter and Perry-Wright.

"Let’s team up and run the SEC👀 @tmanthatguy_ @jermainekinsle3 @Jordanbcarter22 @Brycepw5."

Fans had plenty to say after Brown’s tweet.

"That’s never gone happen A&M ain’t even the best team in Texas," a fan said.

"If you go there good on you just know you won't be running anything 😂," another fan said.

"You do not want to do that young man," a fan said.

However, Texas A&M fans filled the replies with enthusiasm and recruiting pitches.

"Big things happening defensively in Aggieland! Gig’em!!! Can’t wait to see this group playing ball together!" a fan said.

"You know in your heart Aggieland is Home Big Dawg!!!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽#GigEm👍 The Future is Bright!" another fan said.

"Just waiting on you big fella," one fan said.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Lamar Brown dominated with over 120 snaps played, allowing zero pressures and zero sacks. He is the No. 1 athlete in the 2026 class and the No. 7 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Recruiting insider provides update on Lamar Brown's recruitment

In June, Texas A&M received a crystal ball prediction from 247Sports favoring the Aggies' chances of landing Lamar Brown’s commitment. However, On3 still sees LSU as the frontrunner, giving the Tigers an 86.5% probability of securing Brown, compared to just 11.1% for the Aggies.

Last week, On3’s Aggie Yell recruiting expert Landyn Rosow shared an update on Brown’s recruitment.

"Over the past few months, you’ve seen twist and turns in this recruitment, and this one is shaping to come down to LSU and A&M, and with talking with some sources they believe A&M has just as good as shot to land this one as LSU sources described it as a “True 50-50,” Rosow said.

If Lamar Brown commits to Texas A&M, he will be the third five-star prospect in the Aggies' 2026 class, joining Brandon Arrington and Bryce Perry-Wright. Mike Elko has 24 committed players in the cycle, ranking No. 3 in the nation and No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference.

