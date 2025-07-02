"Never heard of this dude","DeBoer gets who he wants": Fans react as 3-star WR Brian Williams snubs Notre Dame for Ty Simpson's Alabama

Fans reacted as three-star wide receiver Brian Williams committed to Alabama's 2026 class on Tuesday.

Ad

The Florida native chose Ty Simpson's program over Penn State, Florida and Notre Dame.

“God is good, Blitz Bama Blitz!!,” Williams told On3's Hayes Fawcett following his commitment.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans were quick to react to Williams' commitment to Kalen DeBoer's Crimson Tide.

"Never heard of this dude," one wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Man bama is gonna have a weird class, probably 5 5 stars but the rest are 3 stars," another wrote.

Williams is Alabama’s second wide receiver commit for the 2026 cycle, joining Owen Cabell, who committed earlier this week. DeBoer now has 16 total commitments in the class, with seven on the offensive side of the ball.

Several fans praised DeBoer for his aggressive recruiting.

"Deboer gets who he wants," one wrote.

Ad

"Bama staff cooking #RTR," a netizen wrote.

"Deboer runs the country and there’s nothing yall can do," one added.

"Welcome to Bama. Roll Tide !!," another wrote.

Williams marks Alabama’s first commitment out of Florida for the 2026 class. Last season, he played at Lake Mary High School in Florida and is now set to suit up for The First Academy in 2025.

Ad

As a junior in the 2024 season, Williams recorded 23 receptions for 359 yards and five touchdowns. He describes himself as “a 6-foot-4 guy who runs routes and gets off the line like he’s 5-5 but makes catches like a big 6-4 receiver.” He also logged times of 11.29 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 23.08 in the 200.

Why Brian Williams chose Alabama over Notre Dame and Kentucky

Brian Williams’ official visit to Alabama from June 6-8 proved to be a turning point, which set the Crimson Tide apart from other contenders.

Ad

He had initially planned trips to Notre Dame and Kentucky later in the summer, but those were eventually canceled after his time in Kalen DeBoer's program.

A key factor was the strong connection Williams felt with Alabama’s wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard during his official visit.

“They’re going to set me up to take me far," Williams told On3 following the trip. “It was on the official visit. I wasn’t sure until Coach Shep detailed the plan for me, from when I first get there…it was really specific towards me.”

Ad

Coach DeBoer also impressed Williams, who told Bama247:

"He's very chill guy who knows his stuff and knows what he is talking about. He's level-headed and he does what he needs to do."

Moreover, the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, along with Miami transfer Isaiah Horton and freshman Ivan Taylor, also played big roles in shaping Williams’ decision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More