"Never heard of them" - When ex-Ohio State QB Joe Burrow threw shade at Michigan Wolverines’ 03 team 

Joe Burrow made an appearance on “The Pivot” podcast in August 2024, where he discussed a host of topics about his career with Fred Taylor, Ryan Clark and Channing Chowder. Having established himself as a top quarterback in the NFL, there was a lot to discuss.

The conversation also cut across his college career, which he started at Ohio State and ended at LSU. Burrow, who led the Tigers to the national championship undefeated in 2019, was asked if that team was the best in college football history.

What followed led to a shade of Michigan's 2003 team.

Taylor: People say that the 2019 LSU team is the best team in college football. Do you personally agree with that?

Burrow: I think we would have been tough to beat, for sure.

Taylor: Even the ‘03 Michigan?

Burrow: ‘03 Michigan? I don't know, I've never heard of the ‘03 Michigan.

Clark: Have you heard of that school from the north? [Everyone burst into laughter]

Taylor: Not ‘03 Michigan, but ‘23 Michigan team. I think Bama 22 was probably 14-1.

While Fred Taylor highlighted Michigan's 2023 team that claimed the national championship undefeated under Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines' 2003 team also made a notable impact. Led by Lloyd Carr, the team finished with a 10-3 record, winning the Big Ten championship.

Joe Burrow believes that how good LSU's ‘19 team was will become evident with their NFL careers

Speaking further on the topic, the Cincinnati Bengals' QB1 made it clear that the level of the 2019 LSU team will become much clearer with what the players achieve in the NFL. On many occasions, this is a metric often used in judging how good a college football team was during its days.

“I think it'll become clearer as people's NFL careers continue to play out,” Burrow said. “You talk about the '02 Hurricanes, they have all these Hall of Famers on there.

“We haven't had a chance to do all that yet, but we're still young. And there are still a lot of guys on that team that are in the league right now and getting paid, getting second contracts, balling, Pro Bowls, All-Pros. We would have been tough to beat, for sure," he added.

(from 0:31 mark onwards)

Aside from Joe Burrow, the 2019 LSU team had the likes of Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Derek Stingley Jr., Patrick Queen, Grant Delpit, K’lavon Chaisson and a host of others. There were more than 25 of them on an NFL roster at the end of last season, showcasing the level of talent the team had.

Do you think Burrow's 2019 LSU Tigers team is the best college football team? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

