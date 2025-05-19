“Never been involved in speed dating”: Mario Cristobal digs up a unique analogy for recruiting

Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal has a unique analogy for recruiting high school players.

Cristobal is entering his fourth season at Miami and has been a head coach in college football since 2007 at FIU, as he also has a stop at Oregon. Cristobal has done a good job in recruiting, which has helped turn Miami around to being a contender again.

"I've never been involved in speed dating, but this has to feel what speed dating is like," Cristobal said (2:58). "You have to get everything on the table, it's got to be a mutual agreement, you have to see things a certain way and you have to be prepared to work together. It has to be a partnership."

In the class of 2025, Miami has the 13th-ranked recruiting class, according to 247Sports, so Cristobal has done a good job in recruiting.

In 2026, Miami currently ranks ninth, including landing one of the best players in the class in offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell.

Mario Cristobal has confidence in Miami in 2025

Mario Cristobal is in his fourth season as the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes, and he has full confidence in the group.

Cristobal says his recruits are now true juniors and he believes they are already to compete in 2025.

“Our first full recruiting class is now true juniors,” Cristobal said, via The Athletic. “Most programs they’d be redshirt sophomores, right? So now is when this program is really starting to build itself from the bottom up with high school football players and we’re filling in gaps with the portal as to what we need.”

Miami and Cristobal have also done a great job in the transfer portal, as the Hurricanes also landed Carson Beck from Georgia to be their starting quarterback.

Cristobal expects Miami to compete for a national title this season and he wants Hard Rock Stadium to be a tough place to play.

"What I expect from our fans as we open the season, for all those games, complete and utter lunacy in that stadium," Cristobal said, via FanSided. "To make it as loud and as ruckus of an environment as it can be. Because I've experienced it both as a player and as a coach and like you mentioned, man, when that place is rocking, it's hard to match, so I'm looking forward to giving them a lot to cheer for."

Miami opens its 2025 college football season on Aug. 31 against Notre Dame. The Hurricanes have notable games against Florida, Florida State, and SMU.

