"Never in my life seen my mother take day off": Deion Sanders sends powerful message to keep grinding

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is known for his dedication to giving the best in his work. In his second campaign with the Buffs, he helped the program to a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl appearance, securing a winning season for them after several years.

On Wednesday, Deion Sanders shared a video about his health on Instagram. His medical staff took care of him after his health deteriorated because of the cold weather during the Super Bowl week in New Orleans. The video showcases Coach Prime at his office at the Colorado facility preparing for IV fluids instead of resting at home.

In the video, Coach Prime talked about how his medical team wanted him to rest at home, but he refused. He gave the example of his mother, Connie Knight, who never took a day off from work even when she was sick.

"They (the medical staff) says go home, stay home with something like this. I can't," Coach Prime said. "I can't. I'm called to this, called for this. Amen!"

"I've never in my life, when I was coming up, seen my mama take a day off. I can't recall a time when I was at the crib and my mama said 'I'm not going to work cause I don't feel good.' I don't remember it. I can't recall it. So if I can't recall my mama taking a day off, who am I? I got to go get it. That may be the difference between you and I"

Connie Knight worked hard to fulfill Sanders' dreams of being an NFL star. She would drive hours on weekends to watch his son play in high school.

She is one of Coach Prime's strongest pillars of support, helping him become a 2x Super Bowl champion and a successful college head coach.

Deion Sanders recalls best memories of his NFL draft night

After the 2024 season, Deion Sanders was on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." During the episode, Coach Prime was questioned about his best memory from when he was picked fifth overall in the 1989 NFL draft.

Coach Prime stated that the best part about being drafted was to finally see his mom Connie Knight relax and rewind after years of sacrifices and hard work.

"We weren't going to be broke no more. That was it. We weren't going to be broke no more. And my mother would not have to work another day of her life, and life would never be the same. That's what I remember."

Deion Sanders began his NFL journey with the Falcons. After five seasons, he joined the San Francisco 49ers, winning the Super Bowl XXIX before winning his second Lombardi trophy the very next season with the Dallas Cowboys.

After retirement, Coach Prime ventured into coaching. He is now looking to help the Buffs emerge as a top contender for the college football playoffs next season after missing on their chance during their 2024 campaign.

