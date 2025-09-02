  • home icon
  "Never seen this much emotion from him": Bill Belichick looking upset after UNC's first TD vs. TCU leaves fans in splits during season opener 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 02, 2025 02:11 GMT
TCU v North Carolina - Source: Getty
TCU v North Carolina - Source: Getty

Bill Belichick did not seem to enjoy the start he was looking for during his coaching debut with the North Carolina Tar Heels. In their season opener against the TCU Horned Frogs, they are trailing 20-7 at halftime in Chapel Hill.

However, the Tar Heels had taken an early lead in the first quarter. Running back Caleb Hood scored an eight-yard rushing touchdown to give his team a 7-0 advantage. However, it was not enough to amuse Bill Belichick.

In a photo going viral on social media, fans could see the UNC coach showing no emotion after his team's first touchdown of the night at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Instead, he had a serious look on his face.

Trending
Fans were left in splits with Belichick's reaction despite his team's touchdown. Some fans sarcastically mocked the six-time Super Bowl champion on social media.

Despite taking the early lead, TCU did not take long to make a comeback in the game. Quarterback Josh Hoover found Jordan Dwyer with a 27-yard touchdown pass to even the playing field in the first quarter.

Sonny Dykes' team continued its offensive momentum in the second quarter, with Kyle Lemmermann scoring a 32-yard field goal. Safety Bud Clark then followed up with a 25-yard pick-six to further extend the lead to 17-7. Lemmermann scored another 33-yard field goal to give TCU a 20-7 advantage heading into halftime.

UNC GM Michael Lombardi makes honest confession ahead of Bill Belichick's season opener against TCU

Last Thursday, UNC general manager Michael Lombardi spoke on "The Pat McAfee Show". During the interview, he talked about Bill Belichick's debut and their season opener against TCU on Monday.

Lombardi also confessed that he's having trouble understanding the team's identity before Week 1.

"It's really hard for me," Lombardi said via On3.com. "I don't know who we are. I know who we are, in terms of us against us. But that's the hard part. When you have training camp and you practice 10 days (in the NFL), and then you have those preseason games, you get an idea. You're able to judge your team a little bit. You have what you have.
"This is really foreign to me, not having any practices against some other team. What does the speed of the game look like? We're playing a TCU team that won six of its last seven games. They're very effective," he added.

UNC's next game will be on the road against the Charlotte 49ers on Sept. 6 and will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET.

Edited by Veer Badani
