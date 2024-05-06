New college football playoff format breakdown: How does the 12-team postseason model look?

The college football playoffs will expand to 12 teams in the upcoming season. Last year was the final year of the four-team playoff, which saw the Michigan Wolverines win the national championship. With the playoff field expanding, how will it work?

The new 12-team College Football Playoff field will consist of the top five conference champions, who will receive automatic bids. The following seven highest-ranked teams will complete the 12-team format. The top four clubs will get a first-round bye into the quarterfinals.

The 12-team bracket will be revealed on Sunday, December 8, as the college football playoff selection committee decides on the seven at-large bids.

The first round of the college football playoffs will take place on Dec. 20, with one game, and three games on Dec. 21, with the games taking place on campus for the home team.

However, home teams can opt out of hosting it due to logistical issues such as graduation and weather, among others, and the game would be moved to a neutral venue. But the expectation is that all teams will host the game regardless of the weather.

The quarterfinals are the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, with the other three quarters being on Jan. 1, which are the Rose, Peach and Sugar Bowls.

After the quarters, the semifinals are on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10 at the Orange and Cotton Bowl. The national championship game is set for Monday, January 20 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Travel plans for college football playoff

During the presentation, the travel plans for the college football playoff were revealed:

The travel could be quite a lot for some teams, depending on where they are located and where they have to travel to play their game.

Teams must also reserve and pay for 200 hotel rooms for two nights during the first round. However, the CFP will cover all transportation costs once teams reach the city where the game will be played.

