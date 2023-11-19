New Orleans QB Jameis Winston has a powerful message after devastating Jordan Travis injury against North Alabama

Things didn't look good for Florida State Seminoles QB Jordan Travis during the North Alabama clash on Saturday. The quarterback who led FSU to an unbeaten record so far will not be able to lead the charge into the playoffs. He suffered a devastating injury in the team’s Week 12 game and had to be carted off.

The news comes as a devastating one for both Travis and FSU, who have been in fine form this season. But the Seminoles star got a word of support from a fellow QB in Jameis Winston. The former FSU QB sent a powerful message to Travis in the aftermath of his injury.

Here is what Jameis Winston, who was there for his jersey retirement ceremony, said about Jordan Travis' injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“I just want to continue to encourage him to stay resilient and continue to persevere. I think he's the epitome of that with his journey... He was having one of the best years ever in college football and I'm grateful to be rocking his jersey. ... I just want to continue to lift him up. Stand firm. Be strong and courageous. ... I just want to pray for his family, that they're well. He's gonna be fine, I know he will,” the New Orleans Saints quarterback said.

Expand Tweet

Travis was hurt during a run in the first quarter of the FSU Seminoles Week 12 clash with North Alabama. He had to be carted of the field in an air cast, and his season is most definitely over. Head coach Mike Norvell said after the game that he didn't have an update on his quarterback’s injury as of yet. He also added that it was difficult for the team to see him hurt. But who will be leading the Seminoles offense in the absence of Jordan Travis?

The Jordan Travis replacement

After Jordan Travis' injury, the Seminoles sent in his backup, Tate Rodemaker. Rodemaker looked right at home under center, throwing for 217 passing yards and two touchdowns to take his team from 0-13 down to score 58 unanswered points. The Seminoles beat North Alabama 58-13 to keep their unbeaten record intact.

Rodemaker will be Travis’ replacement during his absence as FSU pave their way into the college football playoffs. Will he be able to keep up the performance?