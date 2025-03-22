"Next legendary QB": Colorado fans fired up after JuJu Lewis hits Shedeur Sanders' iconic watch celly

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has departed for the NFL, and it's now up to either Kaidon Salter or Julian "JuJu" Lewis to succeed the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year from 2025 onwards.

Salter is a Liberty Flames transfer, while Lewis flipped his commitment from the USC Trojans to Colorado. Both are competing for the QB1 job. However, one of the latest videos coming out of Colorado spring practices will weigh things towards the 17-year-old.

On Friday, a clip of Lewis throwing a perfect dime to one of his receivers in the corner of the field near the red zone. Not only that, after making a successful pass, Lewis celebrated in style, hitting Shedeur Sanders’ signature “Perfect Timing” watch celly.

The viral moment, captured during practice, has sparked major hype around the young signal-caller, with many already labeling him the next big thing in college football.

“Next legendary QB,” one user boldly proclaimed

Another fan added:

“Welp, another fire season on the way 🔥.”

"here we go w Colorado glaze in March," another fan added.

"legendary," another said.

"I’m locked in with Colorado, excited to watch this WB get going," one fan said.

Of course, not all reactions were pure excitement.

"Is it just me or they look like a bunch of little kids?" another added.

College football analyst hails Julian Lewis "for coming as advertised"

The mantle to take the QB1 reins is up for grabs. In the last few days, several clips of Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis have stormed the internet like wildfire. The more one sees, especially that of Lewis, the more one feels safe about Colorado's future after the departure of stars like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

The same clip of Lewis, which has since gone viral on the internet, also got the attention of analyst Scott Procter, who hailed the Carrollton High School product.

“Juju has been as advertised,” Procter said (Timestamp 41:56). “And we really haven't seen anything yet, you feel me? That's crazy to think about. I love how they've kind of brought him along early on."

“Julian Lewis was put on this earth to throw footballs,” another analyst Ryan Koenigsberg added (Timestamp 40:38). “That was the gift that he was given, and obviously, he has a lot more to give to the world. But that one the one he was sent down here (for)."

It remains to be seen if Lewis will start as QB1 as a true freshman in 2025.

