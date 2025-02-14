  • home icon
NFL-bound Ashton Jeanty drops exotic Valentine's Day pics with GF Gabriella Miller

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Feb 14, 2025 20:22 GMT
Picture Sources: deuce (Instagram)
Ashton Jeanty has been a star player on the field for the Boise State Broncos this season. His actions allowed him to finish second in the voting for the Heisman Trophy and have increased his draft stock.

However, Jeanty has taken time out from preparing for the NFL to spend some time with his girlfriend Gabriella Miller on Valentine's Day. Jeanty posted a selection of pictures of the pair together on Friday (Valentine's Day) with the following caption:

"Its been a blessing to have you in my life."
Gabriella Miller is a track athlete who currently attends Austin Prey University. She has been successful in the past, qualifying for the Junior Olympics in the 4x100m relay, and setting a personal best time of 25.69 in the 200-meter sprint while representing her college.

During Jeanty's near record-breaking season, Miller was always by his side. At times, she was his biggest supporter, and this was especially notable during the run-up to the Heisman Trophy.

Miller made many posts on her Instagram account with Jeanty, where she wore a jacket embroidered with the word "Hei2man" on it.

In the end, Ashton Jeanty did not win the Heisman Trophy. He finished in second place to the Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter. However, this cannot takeaway what he achieved this season.

Ashton Jeanty could become a "Superstar" for this NFL team

As well as Valentine's Day, Jeanty has been preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft. While he has been doing this, many pundits and analysts have been making predictions on which team could draft Jeanty in April. One name that keeps on being linked with Jeanty is the Dallas Cowboys.

On Friday's edition of "Get Up," Dan Graziano said that he thinks Jeanty can become a star player for the Cowboys:

"Once upon a time, they drafted ‘Zeke Elliott at fourth overall. That was because they had the best line in the league, and he was plug-and-play on a team that expected to contend and did. This could be a similar situation if they’re able to build up the line in free agency,” Graziano said. “He could be a superstar playmaker for that team. For that team.”

However, Graziano also argued that before bringing in a star player like Jeanty, they need to work on their offensive line. Once that is up to strength, Ashton Jeanty will be able to thrive.

