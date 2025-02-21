NFL-bound Cam'Ron Silmon Craig joins Travis Hunter as Colorado standouts prep for NFL draft

Safety Cam'Ron Silmon Craig was a key player on the Colorado Buffaloes' defense. He spent two seasons with Jackson State under Deion Sanders. Craig then accompanied Coach Prime and his sons Shedeur and Shilo, as well as two-way star Travis Hunter to Boulder ahead of the 2023 season.

After two seasons in Boulder, Cam'Ron Silmon Craig declared for the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. On Friday, the safety posted a video of his offseason workout on YouTube. In the clip shared on social media, Cam'Ron Silmon Craig is working out with Travis Hunter for the upcoming draft in April.

The duo can be seen competing on treadmill runs and lap sprints to get into the best shape possible.

During his two-season stint with the Colorado Buffaloes, Cam'Ron Silmon Craig recorded 138 total tackles, 12 tackles for losses, and four interceptions. He was honored as Second-Team All-Big 12 during the 2024 season when Coach Prime's team finished with a 9-4 record.

However, the safety was not invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Despite being the leading tackler on his team, Craig was not happy about his 'snub' from participating in the combine. DNVR Buffs' Scott Procter tweeted the safety's reaction to missing out on the event in Indianapolis.

"Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig tells me his NFL combine snub is a 'slap in the face. 'I'm used to having to do it the harder way.'"

Cam'Ron Silmon Craig shares thoughts on setting the standard in Colorado

Coach Prime's 2024 roster helped the Buffs turn a new leaf in just two years after the disastrous 1-11 campaign. Craig is positive that the next generation of players in Boulder will follow in their footsteps to take the program to new heights.

During an interview ahead of the Alamo Bowl, the safety stated that while they missed out on competing for the Big 12 title and the playoffs, the senior team has set a solid example and created a legacy to be carried forward.

"So we didn't get the chance to play for a Big 12 championship or a national championship, but we still want to see that happen here. We still want these guys to go do something. I talk to the newcomer freshmen, the early enrollees all the time, just because they're building something here. We're really building something. We're the guys that you'll remember that started this."

"I just make sure I pass the standard down. It's very important...It's a difference for me because the guys that came in in December, like the early enrollees, I can just tell they're different."

Despite being snubbed from the Scouting Combine, Craig has showcased his value as a talented player on the defensive secondary. Thus, a team may decide to take their chances and acquire him in the later rounds of the draft.

