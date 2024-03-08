Former Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Cooper DeJean faces talented players in games all the time. But whom does he think are the best wide receivers he faced?

In an interview with CBS Sports, the host asked DeJean about the toughest wide receivers he had played against. The 21-year-old named two former Ohio State WRs: Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr.

"Yeah, I think two that come to mind are Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison [Jr.] obviously. Really all the Ohio State Guys, you know. They seem to always have, you know, good receivers but I love those match-ups, you know, going against those good receivers. You know, being able to challenge yourself, you know, it's a lot of fun."

The ability to move around the field and play on multiple units is a rare sight these days. However, when a player can do this successfully, it increases their NFL stocks. The ability to seamlessly maneuver around the field describes the Iowa Hawkeyes' defensive back's playing style.

DeJean can play in the slot while also floating back to play safety and successfully tackle and down the ball in punt coverage. Hence, his versatile playing style has made him one of the favorite NFL draft prospects.

Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator sees the CB get picked up by the Detroit Lions as the 29th overall pick.

Cooper DeJean NFL Draft projection for 2024

Why did Cooper DeJean skip the 2024 NFL Combine?

Despite being a cornerback who is highly in demand, DeJean decided to sit out of the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He missed out on the combine due to the leg injury he sustained late in the college football season. The injury ruled him out of the final four games of the Iowa season.

Throughout the season, DeJean registered seven interceptions and converted three of them into touchdowns. He was also a first-team All-Bug Ten honoree in 2023.

Despite not participating in the combine, it was reported that he would work out for NFL teams before the draft.

When draft day rolls around, DeJean will be in high demand for those teams that require a strong cornerback.