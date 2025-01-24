NFL-bound Donovan Edwards inks emotional farewell message to Michigan fans

Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards is set to enter the 2025 NFL draft. On Friday, Donovan said goodbye to Michigan fans in a heartfelt X post shared by Michigan's NIL Collective Circle of Champions:

"When I decided to come to Michigan, our mission was to win a National Championship, win a Big Ten Championship, and beat Ohio State and every goal was accomplished. I am very grateful for the Michigan fans who supported me throughout my 4 years here.

"Not only did you support me as an NIL collective, but you supported me as a person and have grown to become individuals that I can confidently call freinds and mentors."

In 2024, Edwards was part of a productive backfield duo in Ann Arbor. He rushed for 589 yards and 4 touchdowns for a Wolverines squad dependent upon the run due to inefficient quarterback play. During his Michigan career, Edwards totaled 2,251 yards and 19 touchdowns on 5.3 yards per carry for some highly successful Michigan squads.

What's next for Donovan Edwards?

Donovan Edwards now turns his attention to the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite a stellar career with an elite program, Edwards isn't projected to be a high draft pick. Pro Football Focus has Edwards as their 255th-ranked prospect.

Multiple other mock draft services don't have Edwards ranked at all. In a draft loaded with running backs who project as day one and day two picks, Edwards could have a tough path to getting drafted.

As a prep prospect, Midwest recruiting expert Allen Trieu compared Donovan Edwards to current Saints running back Alvin Kamara. At that time, he was viewed as a potential future first-round pick. Trieu heaped effusive praise on Edwards:

"Has looked college-ready since his sophomore season. Physically, he will enter college able to compete at the high-major level. Complete back who has shown he can run between the tackles and grind out tough yardage as well as hit the home run.

"Burst and acceleration allow him to break the long runs and has good, but not elite top end speed. Great pass-catcher. ... Complete prospect who can be a lead back at a high-major program and be an early round draft choice."

Now, the Detroit area native could be looking at an uncertain future as a UDFA in 2025.

