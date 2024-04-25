Alabama Crimson Tide right tackle JC Latham was recently projected to be picked No. 22 in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft by ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper.

The exuberant right tackle recently dropped a hilarious message on Instagram during a training session with Special Olympics athletes ahead of the draft.

"Disclaimer I will not go easy cuz you in middle school, I will try and lay your ahh out," he wrote.

Latham's IG stories

JC Latham seeks high draft pick

Latham played right tackle for the Alabama Crimson Tide under Nick Saban for two years but during the draft combine, he said he was hoping to show his talent at left tackle as well.

Historically, left tackles have been picked higher in the NFL draft and earn more money.

"I'm waiting to see if I'm asked to do anything out of a left tackle stance,'' Latham said. "I would do that so I can show my versatility. Being physical, being aggressive, the willingness to attack at any given moment, that's just the mentality that I had. If I'm at left, I'm still going to be aggressive.

"Obviously it's a question mark. I'm a right tackle. So, you know, usually tackles taken extremely high are left tackles. I feel I can break that kind of narrative, and also it would help me showcase my ability to play left. I have the ability to be dominant regardless.''

What the draft holds for JC Latham

JC Latham has been projected to be picked No. 22 by various draft analysts, including the NFL Network's Peter Schrager, who projected that the Chicago Bears could trade with the Indianapolis Colts and land a second-rounder.

Bleacher Report draft analyst Alex Ballentine warned that Latham was too similar to Chicago tackle Darnell Wright and that the Bears should steer clear of the ex-Alabama player:

"The Bears could use another tackle to pair with Darnell Wright, giving them two first-round pass protectors to keep Williams clean. However, pairing JC Latham with Wright could spell problems for the Bears.

"Wright is a physical tackle, but he struggled as a pass-blocker as a rookie. According to Sports Info Solutions, he had only four blown run blocks, but he had 31 blown pass blocks, eight sacks allowed and six holding penalties."

ESPN analyst Adam Schefter reported that JC Latham visited the New York Jets on Tuesday. That's the fourth team with top 10 picks that he has visited in the past few weeks.