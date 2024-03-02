Sam Hartman had a college football career that spanned six seasons.

The quarterback spent five seasons with Wake Forest, where he set many single-season records for the Demon Deacons, as well as the ACC record for the most games with over 300 yards thrown and for the most touchdown passes.

He then spent a season with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, where he again continued his strong performances.

On Friday, Hartman gave his views on the new EA Sports College Football video game, saying:

"I'm just p***ed because I spent six years in college, and I didn't get a piece of that. Come on. That was the only reason I went back to Notre Dame was just to get an EA and put on the gold helmet, but I hope they make some type of legacy something or a washed up college quarterback deal. That'd be dumb. An old timer league or instead of mascots, they put just old quarterbacks. I dunno.”

According to Hartman, the only reason he went to the Fighting Irish was to potentially feature in a college football video game.

The upcoming release from EA Sports was announced in 2021, so there may have been a possibility that Hartman could have featured in the game if it had been released earlier.

But, this did not happen, and Hartman will not be featured in EA Sports College Football 25, which will be released in the summer.

He has come up with some ideas to try to get him included, with one of them involving removing the mascots, a key part of a team's identity, and replacing them with old quarterbacks.

If this idea were to be executed, Sam Hartman might not be high up on the developer's list of “old quarterbacks”.

The crux of this is that Hartman really wants to be in a football video game. Could this dream still come true?

Could Sam Hartman feature in a video game?

Hartman will not feature in the upcoming college football game, even if he thinks that he should feature over the likes of Bucky Badger and the Notre Dame Leprechaun.

But he could be featured in a football video game.

Hartman has declared for the NFL draft, and the move to Notre Dame was to help with his draft stock.

Unfortunately, this may not be enough in a quarterback class that is full of talent. Hartman will get lost in the noise of the likes of Caleb Williams, Jaylen Daniels and J.J. McCarthy.

NFL Draft Buzz ranks Hartman as the 14th-best QB in the class and predicts that Hartman will not be drafted.

Pro Football Network has a somewhat more positive outlook, saying that he may be a late-round pick at best.

Either way, for Hartman to achieve his goal of being featured in a video game, he needs to be on the roster of an NFL team in September, and that is easier said than done.