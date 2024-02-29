Kristen Saban is excited about the EA Sports College Football 25 video game just like every other CFB enthusiast. However, she wants a little favor from the gaming giant.

Resharing a post from an IG user (@bamacfb) on her profile, Kristen seeks a little modification to the game intro to honor the legendary Nick Saban. She captioned her post,

"@easportscollege" This is a simple task. Act accordingly."

Screenshot via Instagram

The original post had the caption:

"The new @easportscollege NEEDS this intro for the game!

MAKE IT HAPPEN @easportscollege"

Nick Saban retired in January 2024 after 17 successful years at the Alabama Crimson Tide. Saban won the SEC championship for the ninth time in his last season with the Tide, defeating the Georgia Bulldogs.

However, he lost to Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl game, ending his aspirations of another national championship.

When Kristen Saban got to know about Nick Saban's retirement

Kristen shared her experience of learning about her father Nick Saban's unexpected retirement during an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram. Kristen's mother had informed her about the possibility that morning, conveying uncertainty.

Kristen noted her father's deliberation over a few hours before reaching a decision. She said:

"I had a weird sense of relief that we were not moving forward. The last season was one I will never forget for all the adversity the team faced and conquered, but like all others, it had its hardships.”

Amid the emotional revelation, Kristen found solace in a unique aspect of her father's retirement.

Reflecting on what she would miss about being the "coach's daughter," Kristen summed it up in a single word – "Everything."