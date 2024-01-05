Alabama coach Nick Saban couldn't finish the season like how he would have hoped for. Despite going on to defeat Georgia and clinch the SEC title, Alabama lost their CFP semi-final game to Michigan with a 27-20 final score in OT. This brought an end to Coach Saban's dreams of securing a seventh national title with the Crimson Tide.

And the disappointment of losing the Rose Bowl game is still fresh within him and his team according to the coach. During a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show", Nick Saban was questioned about the team's morale and how are they proceeding with their plans for the upcoming spring practice and offseason.

Saban replied by saying that life has not been as enjoyable since their loss to the Michigan Wolverines, as it is a sad feeling to miss out on participating in a natty by losing at such a crucial moment. But the situation that Alabama currently finds itself in is a motivating factor to improve on their game and come back stronger next season:

"Well we're not enjoying life after getting beat, I can tell you that. But you know, I think it's always a motivation for you when the season doesn't end like you wanted to. Players are usually hangry and want to prove something. Hopefully that will be the case with our team. But I think the big thing right now is trying to manage the roster and keep the team together."

The Alabama Crimson Tide showed resilience this campaign after a disappointing Week 2 loss to Texas. Nick Saban improved the team's performance every game which eventually led them to an 11-game winning streak and the SEC Conference title heading into the Rose Bowl showdown with Michigan.

But despite their best efforts, the Wolverines had better offensive prowess on the field. After a nail-biting battle between these two teams, an OT touchdown by Michigan RB Blake Corum proved to be the deciding factor for their win against Nick Saban and bringing an end to their national championship run.

Nick Saban addresses retirement rumors once again post Rose Bowl loss

On the show, Pat McAfee also had a heart-to-heart with Nick Saban about how rumors are circulating once again that the Alabama coach might be retiring. McAfee questioned Saban as to why these rumors are persistent every year and what could be the reason behind them.

The 72-year-old replied by hilariously saying that it could be because he is getting old. He then went on to explain how he deals with his retirement rumors by counter-questioning these people about their longevity:

"Well, it is because I'm getting old I guess. Look, I ask everybody that asks me that question, 'Are you going to be here four years?' You know, some players they ask me when you're gonna retire. I look at them and say, 'Can you guarantee me that you're gonna be here for four years?' And they look at me like 'Hell, no.' Getting better deals someplace else. But I guess it's the way of the world now."

As spring football now slowly inches closer, it will be interesting to see what strategies Nick Saban has up his sleeve to improve their game next season.

