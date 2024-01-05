Alabama has built a dynasty by winning six national championships under Nick Saban since 2009. The Crimson Tide are the team to beat every year in college football, basing their accomplishments on having dynamic players at quarterback and on offense and defense.

Jalen Hurts leads Alabama players

#1, Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts had quite a collegiate journey, starting his career at Alabama in 2016 but finishing at Oklahoma.

He led the Crimson Tide to an impressive 13-1 record, reaching the national championship game in 2016. Hurts showcased his dual-threat abilities, with a strong arm and the agility to make plays with his legs.

In his sophomore season, Hurts continued to impress, guiding Alabama to the 2017 national title. However, he was replaced by Tua Tagovailoa in the championship game, sparking a quarterback controversy.

Hurts, who didn't start in 2018 at Alabama, then transferred to Oklahoma in 2019. Hurts was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 53 pick in 2020.

#2, Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa, a native of Hawaii, gained national attention when he stepped in for Jalen Hurts in the second half of the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship game. His heroic performance, including a game-winning touchdown pass in overtime, solidified his status as a rising star.

Throughout his time at Alabama, Tagovailoa displayed exceptional passing accuracy, poise in the pocket and a knack for making big plays. His left-handed throws became a trademark, and he earned a reputation as one of the nation's most exciting quarterbacks.

#3, DeVonta Smith

DeVonta Smith won the 2020 Heisman Trophy. He became the first wide receiver since 1991 and only the fourth overall to claim the prestigious award. Smith's remarkable performance included over 1,800 receiving yards and 23 touchdown receptions, showcasing his dominance on the field.

In the 2021 NFL draft, Smith was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 10th pick, further highlighting his potential as a game-changing receiver at the professional level.

#4, Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy, a talented wide receiver, made a name for himself during his career at Alabama. Known for his exceptional route-running, speed and precise footwork, Jeudy became one of the most electrifying receivers in college football.

Jeudy played a pivotal role in Alabama's high-powered offense, showcasing his ability to create separation from defenders and make big plays down the field. His dynamic skill set earned him the Biletnikoff Award in 2018, recognizing him as the nation's top receiver. Jeudy's combination of agility and football IQ made him a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Jeudy entered the 2020 NFL draft after his junior year, and the Denver Broncos selected him with the 15th pick.

#5, Trevon Diggs

Cornerback Trevon Diggs made a significant impact at Alabama. Known for his physicality, ball-hawking skills and impressive athleticism, Diggs emerged as a key defensive playmaker. His ability to read quarterbacks and make plays made him a valuable asset for the Crimson Tide's defense.

Diggs showcased his playmaking abilities during his junior season, recording three interceptions and returning one for a touchdown. His performances earned him recognition as one of the top cornerbacks in college football, and he entered the 2020 NFL draft, with the Dallas Cowboys selecting him with the 51st pick.

#6 Mac Jones

Quarterback Mac Jones became known for his accuracy, decision-making and leadership on the field.

After patiently waiting his turn behind Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, Jones seized the starting quarterback position for the Crimson Tide. In the 2019 season, he led Alabama to a national championship, displaying impressive poise and efficiency as the team's signal-caller.

Entering the 2021 NFL draft, Jones was selected by the New England Patriots as the 15th pick.

