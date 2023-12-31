"Idiocy is on full display": Former Florida State champ berates playoff committee after FSU vs Georgia clash allegedly becomes "glorified scrimmage"

Former Florida State quarterback and CBS broadcaster, Danny Kanell criticized the college football bowl season as “broken” after his alma mater’s 60-point loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Kanell also dismissed the FSU vs Georgia game as a “glorified scrimmage.” Georgia won the game by a landslide score of 63-3, scoring 35 points in the second quarter alone.

Reportedly, Florida State was missing 25 players, including 14 starters, from the ACC Championship game about a month ago.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Danny Kanell slammed CFP after FSU vs Georgia game on Twitter, calling out the playoff committee. He captioned the video, “For the haters…”

“This game is a joke, right? And yet, this was so predictable that there were going to be takes like this from the idiots out there trying to crow and act like they’re pounding their chest and saying, ‘See? This means the committee got it right.’”

Expand Tweet

“Man, the idiocy is on full display. This game means nothing; this is basically a glorified scrimmage taking place, which is essentially all of bowl season has become scrimmages,” said Kanell.

The Noles finished the season with a 13-1 record, but missed out on the College Football Playoff. They were ranked No. 4 in the final AP poll, behind Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State, but were ranked No. 5 in the final CFP rankings.

Read More: Top Florida State players not playing in Orange Bowl Game against Georgia

Danny Kanell criticizes the flaws in the college football system

Expand Tweet

Danny Kanell is upset with the college football bowl season, especially after his old school's landslide defeat.

In the last part of his X video, he added that the current system is not good and suggested a fix. He wants to make the first week of the season like bowl week, where all teams participate and the games are important.

"Save your takes. Bowl season is broken, there's only one way to fix them. It's really to make Week 0 bowl week, said Kanell. “You'll get full participation; the games will matter and we can have a solution. Everybody will play.”

Kanell voiced his discontent over the FSU vs Georgia game and according to him, the current bowl games do not mean much, so people should stop criticizing Danny Kanell for his opinion, he added.

Also Read: FSU fans mercilessly troll Seminoles' embarrassing 63-3 loss against Georgia Bulldogs in Orange Bowl: "Florida State sucks"