The Georgia Bulldogs crushed the Florida State Seminoles in the Orange Bowl, handing them their first loss of the season. The Seminoles had won the ACC Championship without a single defeat, but were left out of the playoffs.

Many Florida State fans believed a win against Georgia in the Orange Bowl would be a strong statement about their team's deservingness to be in the playoffs. However, for Mike Norvell and his team, the Bulldogs proved to be too difficult of a task to handle.

Kirby Smart's team established their dominance in the bowl game right from the start of the first quarter. They continued extending their lead with every quarter and emerged as the Orange Bowl champions with a massive 60-point victory.

FSU fans were not happy with their team's performance and took to social media to troll and criticize their gameplay and the outcome of the bowl game.

One fan even called out FSU as a bad team:

"Florida State sucks"

Here are a few more reactions and memes shared by fans mercilessly trolling the Seminoles after the embarrassing loss at the hands of Georgia.

After the Orange Bowl defeat, reporters asked Florida State coach Mike Norvell if the team had planned to skip the game due to their playoff exclusion, as some rumors had suggested. Norvell denied those claims and said:

"No. It was a hard choice for a lot of the young men that were on our team. We were hurt. When you do the things that these guys did throughout the year, the way that they responded, the way that they fought, and just pulling together.

It hurt when we weren't selected, and it was the most challenging month that I have ever had in my coaching career because you feel for your players. There were tough choices that individuals made. I talked to them about the opportunity. Guys like Kalen came out and gave all they had through the finish."

Florida State struggled to score against the dominant Georgia on the gridiron

The Bulldogs established their lead in the first quarter of the game thanks to a touchdown by RB Kendall Milton. The RB found another touchdown in the second quarter to make the score 14-0. After this, Florida State responded with a 22-yard FG by Ryan Fitzgerald.

The Seminoles scored only once in the game. Brock Glenn, a freshman QB, took over the starting role after Tate Rodemaker entered the transfer portal. Glenn threw for just 139 yards and no touchdowns.

On the other hand, Georgia QB Carson Beck proved to be the better signal-caller on the field as he compiled 203 passing yards and two TD passes to lead his team to a 63-3 victory.

