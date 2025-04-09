NFL Draft prospect Jimmy Horn Jr. gives fans an insight on the competitive WR room at Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. played in one of the most competitive wide receiver rooms in the nation this past season. Not only did he need to contend with superstar Travis Hunter for playing time, but LaJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard are also receivers who could garner consideration in the 2025 NFL draft.

As a result, Horn Jr. did not have the best statistical season he could have possibly had if he had gone to a different school. However, playing in a competitive environment has its advantages. On Tuesday, Jimmy Horn Jr. appeared on 'NFL Network' to speak about the competitiveness of the Colorado receiver room and playing with star Travis Hunter.

"Every day we competed. You know, nobody in our receiver room, we was never jealous or anything like that because we were all on the same goal. But you know football, if you don't have that competitive nature in you, you shouldn't be playing this sport and that's something that like we carry outside our receiver room."

"We called our room S.O.B. You know we standing on business whoever we playing against, practice, or whatever. So, it always been a competitive nature within our receiver group."

Jimmy Horn Jr. impresses scouts at Colorado's Pro Day

Jimmy Horn Jr. participated in the NFL Combine at the end of February and early March. While his performance was acceptable, it did not do much to improve his draft stock. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds, which did not stand out for a wide receiver. As a result, he entered Colorado's Pro Day on Friday looking to improve his draft stock.

One of the things Horn Jr. was focused on was his 40-yard dash. Speed is essential for wide receivers, especially those who will likely run outside routes. He improved his time significantly, clocking a 4.40-second 40-yard dash.

That is the type of performance that Jimmy Horn Jr. needed to improve his draft stock. Before that performance, he was viewed as a borderline draft pick. However, now that he has shown he has the speed to keep up with other top receiver prospects in the draft, his chances of being drafted are much higher.

He has generated national media attention, evidenced by his interview on the NFL Network. He is still projected to be a late-round pick, but is much less likely to go undrafted.

