NFL draft underdog Dillon Gabriel blesses alma mater Mililani High with massive surprise as Oregon QB gears up for pro league

A couple of days before the NFL Draft, former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel returned to Mililani High School and delivered a surprise, unveiling new uniforms for the football team.

This is the second straight year the quarterback presents the team with new Nike threads. The Trojans will feature a gold jersey as well as the white road jersey. Both uniforms have brown accents.

Last year, Mililani High returned to its traditional brown and gold color scheme, a contrast to their most recent uniforms in which black was showcased as the primary color. The quarterback also gifted new Vicis brand helmets to go with the unis last season. It's unclear if the headgear was included again this year.

Gabriel had gifted uniforms for the basketball, soccer and volleyball teams in the past as well.

As a senior, Dillon Gabriel was named Gatorade High School Player of the Year after throwing for 3,754 yards and 38 scores for Mililani High School. Still, he received only eight offers from college programs and was ranked as the No. 754 prospect in 247 Sports' composite ranking.

However, he had a successful college career, passing for 18,722 yards and an FBS record 155 touchdowns in his six-year college football career. The Mililani, Hawaii, native played for three programs, spending three seasons at UCF, two at Oklahoma and one at Oregon.

Dillon Gabriel saved his best for last, passing for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions while leading the Oregon Ducks to an undefeated regular season and a victory in the Big Ten title game. However, the Ducks were eliminated from the CFP by eventual champion Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

Gabriel is one of the names to watch as the Draft moves along. At 6-0, 200 pounds, the former Oregon quarterback doesn't have prototypical size to play the position in the NFL and he is already 24 years old.

His production makes a case for Dillon Gabriel to be selected at some point during the draft.

Mel Kiper has Dillon Gabriel ranked higher than most

One analyst who favors Dillon Gabriel is ESPN's Draft guru Mel Kiper. The analyst not only likes Gabriel but he also named the former UCF signal caller as his favorite quarterback in the entire class.

"Gabriel is a winner. He won 46 of his 63 career starts over time at UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon. There is a lot of good football on his tape. Gabriel is a rhythm passer with pinpoint accuracy and really impressive timing. He sees the field well, makes quick decisions and gets the ball out on time and on target. Gabriel is sort of a poor man's Tua Tagovailoa in the way he plays," Mel Kiper said.

Overall, Kiper has Gabriel as the No. 8 quarterback on his board, but his intangibles make him an intriguing prospect for the draft analyst, who believes the Mililani native will be picked between the fifth and sixth rounds of the NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft's first round will take place Thursday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The second and third rounds will be held on Friday, while the remaining four rounds will be on Saturday.

