NFL insider Adam Schefter sets the record straight on Deion Sanders using Cowboys to leverage more money out of Colorado

NFL insider Adam Schefter has opened up about the possibility of Deion Sanders using the Dallas Cowboys to leverage more money out of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Sanders' name was linked to the Cowboys' vacant head coaching job and he even spoke to Jerry Jones. However, many thought it was a ploy for Sanders to get more money out of Colorado, which Schefter says isn't true.

"A lot of people out there now are saying that Deion Sanders is using this as a leverage ploy to get more money from Colorado. I brought that up to Deion Sanders, and he said, 'That ain't true, and I don't need any negotiating ploy. I'm me.' That is how he feels, he doesn't need any negotiation ploy," Schefter said on "Get Up."

As Schefter reported, Sanders doesn't need any leverage to get more money from Colorado. Instead, Sanders believes his work on the field will do all the talking.

Coach Prime helped turn around a 1-win Colorado team to a 9-4 season in his second year with the program.

Deion Sanders has no interview set up with the Cowboys

Despite the reported interest of Jerry Jones in Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes' coach doesn't have an interview set up.

Jones and Sanders spoke about the opening on the phone, but no formal interview has happened and Schefter says nothing is set for that to happen.

“Meanwhile, speaking of the Dallas Cowboys and what they do next, everybody focused in on Deion Sanders and the conversations that he’s had so far with Jerry Jones,” said Schefter, via On3.

“Now, my understanding is no interview is set up, conversations will continue. Deion said to me he’s intrigued with the job and, clearly, Jerry Jones is intrigued too. Those two men know each other so well. They don’t have to have a lot of conversation."

He continued:

“In the interim, Dallas is looking at other coaching candidates. They reached out to and will interview Robert Saleh, the former Jets head coach. They will interview the former Vikings head coach, Leslie Frazier. But everybody’s waiting to see what happens with Deion Sanders.”

Sanders is entering the third year of his five-year, $29.5 million deal with the Buffaloes. Coach Pirme has gone 13-12 in two years at Colorado while he's 40-18 overall as a college football head coach.

