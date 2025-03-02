NFL legend Chad Johnson amazed by Texas standout's incredible 40-yard dash at 2025 NFL Combine

Chad Johnson was one of the thousands who reacted to Matthew Golden’s blazing 4.29-second 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. Golden’s performance continues a trend of Texas wide receivers excelling at the Combine, following Xavier Worthy's record-setting 4.21-second run in 2024.

Johnson reacted with a simple but telling emoji—two wide eyes.

Golden posted the fastest 40 time among all receivers in the 2025 class, joining an elite group of Longhorn speedsters from the past two years:

Xavier Worthy (2024): 4.21

Matthew Golden (2025): 4.29

Adonai Mitchell (2024): 4.34

Isaiah Bond (2025): 4.39

Despite a high ankle sprain in January, Golden hinted he could improve his time at his Pro Day.

“I would say my route running and the catch point for me, being able to attack the ball wherever the ball is and being able to play inside and outside,” he told reporters.

2025 WR Group 8 – 40-Yard Dash (Official Times)

1. Matthew Golden – 4.29

2. Chimere Dike – 4.34

3. Tai Felton – 4.37

4. Isaiah Bond – 4.39

T-5. Luther Burden III – 4.41

T-5. Tory Horton – 4.41

7. Elijah Badger – 4.43

T-8. Sam Brown Jr. – 4.44

T-8. Elic Ayomanor – 4.44

10. Jimmy Horn Jr. – 4.46

Matthew Golden reflects on his transition from Houston Cougars to Texas

Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden appeared on Pro Football Talk on Friday, reflecting on his transition from Houston and his future in the NFL. After two seasons with the Cougars, he described his time there as a "great" experience but admitted that the coaching staff’s departure prompted him to leave.

Texas stood out as the ideal destination, given its track record of developing receivers. For Golden, the decision was a "no-brainer."

Golden feels at home both in the slot and on the outside and as he prepares for the next level, Golden is focused on sharpening his technique, particularly in run blocking. His training regimen includes improving his 40-yard dash time and Golden said he was "pumped" to showcase his acceleration.

Growing up, he idolized Odell Beckham Jr., admiring his ability to create separation and make highlight-reel plays. Now, as he works toward his NFL dream, Golden hopes to refine his craft and follow in those footsteps.

