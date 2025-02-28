Tetairoa McMillan vs. Matthew Golden college stats: A look at the top 2025 NFL Draft prospects’ performances

Many draft analysts believe that while there isn't a real top-five talent in the 2025 NFL draft wide receiver class, a wide range of talents can have an impact early in the NFL, such as Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona and Matthew Golden of Texas.

While Golden provides an assortment of abilities that combines route-running accuracy with deep-threat potential, McMillan is a contested-catch expert with exceptional control of his body alongside powerful hands.

Therefore, before the wide receivers' on-field drills at the NFL Combine on Saturday, let's look at the two players' NCAA stats.

Comparing Tetairoa McMillan and Matthew Golden's college stats

Tetairoa McMillan is a 6-foot-5, 212-pound wide receiver with safe hands and a broad range of abilities. He has what it takes to be an overpowering outside receiver in the NFL, especially given his size.

McMillan is incredibly productive despite his lack of elite quickness. He was one of the most productive receivers in Arizona's history and the program's all-time top receiver in yards during his time there. He caught 213 passes for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns during his collegiate career.

McMillan recorded 174 catches for 2,721 yards and 18 touchdowns during his last two seasons with the Wildcats. With 1,402 yards in 2023, he was fifth among all receivers in the nation in receiving yards; in 2024, he came in third with 1,139 yards.

Having excelled in his final year with 987 receiving yards and nine scores while playing for the Texas Longhorns, Matthew Golden is also seen as a skilled wide receiver. He had at least 100 yards in two contests, notably in the Peach Bowl quarterfinals of the College Football Playoffs, where he faced Arizona State. He recorded seven receptions for 149 yards and one TD in that game.

Golden transferred to Texas before the 2024 season after playing for the Houston Cougars for two seasons. That turned out to be a good decision, as his one year with the Longhorns has elevated his stocks ahead of the draft.

Golden collected 76 catches for 988 yards and 13 touchdowns at Houston. He also added two touchdowns from kick returns.

Matthew Golden also demonstrated his ability to make plays in college and his potential value as a kick returner.

Who is projected to be selected first between Tetairoa McMillan and Matthew Golden in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Tetairoa McMillan is widely regarded as the No. 1 wide receiver candidate in the 2025 NFL Draft class, based on current projections. His strong contested-catch skill and general receiving ability make him a frequent top-ranked talent.

Despite being regarded as a budding star with a potent deep-threat skill, Matthew Golden does not appear to be as rounded as McMillan.

McMillan is anticipated to be the first wide receiver off the board in April, barring an unexpected subpar showing at the NFL Combine on Saturday.

