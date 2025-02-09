  • home icon
  NFL legend claims Sherrone Moore did "great job" in first year at Michigan

NFL legend claims Sherrone Moore did "great job" in first year at Michigan

By MD Asif Ansari
Modified Feb 09, 2025 17:11 GMT
NFL legend claims Sherrone Moore did &quot;great job&quot; in first year at Michigan. (Image credits: Imagn)
NFL legend claims Sherrone Moore did "great job" in first year at Michigan. (Image credits: Imagn)

Super Bowl champion Charles Woodson believes Michigan coach Sherrone Moore did an outstanding job in his first year, keeping the team unified despite major challenges.

Moore took over after Jim Harbaugh's departure and dealt with key player losses to the NFL. Despite a turbulent season that saw Michigan cycle through multiple quarterbacks and struggle offensively, Moore led the team to an 8-5 record. The program also secured crucial wins against Ohio State and Alabama.

“He did a great job of just keeping the team together and finishing on a strong note,” Woodson said. “We played the season, man, and it was hard for us to move the football.
“We went through kind of a carousel of quarterbacks, trying to figure out who was going to be the guy that could win games for us, and it became tough.”

youtube-cover

Looking ahead, Woodson is optimistic about Moore’s future at Michigan.

“Things are looking good — he’s done a great job and set himself up for a successful second season as head coach,” Woodson added.

Moore has already made an impact on recruiting, landing the No. 1 quarterback in the country and strengthening the roster through the transfer portal. With a full offseason to build his system, expectations are high for his second season in charge.

Sherrone Moore is one of college football’s top coaches

Sherrone Moore has established himself as one of college football’s top coaches, earning the No. 19 spot on On3's Ari Wasserman’s list of the top 25 coaches for 2025. His rise stems from a strong finish to the 2024 season, highlighted by signature wins.

Moore’s coaching resume includes victories over elite peers: Ryan Day (No. 2), Kalen DeBoer (No. 9), James Franklin (No. 15) and Lincoln Riley (No. 22). In 2024, he guided Michigan to a stunning upset over Ohio State in Columbus as a three-score underdog and capped the season with a ReliaQuest Bowl win against Alabama.

Also Read: "They've been really successful": Four-star 2026 class OT raves about Sherrone Moore's Michigan after latest offer

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
