NFL vet Domata Peko drops 1-word reaction as Coach Prime instills god’s presence in Shedeur Sanders after NFL draft slide

There has been ample conversation over Shedeur Sanders sliding down to the fifth round of the NFL draft, but Coach Prime remains thankful and close to his faith. Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Domata Peko backed the elder Sanders.

On Wednesday, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach posted pictures with his son, Shedeur, on his Instagram account. He wrote a short message of faith on the post.

"God is great #CoachPrime," Coach Prime said.

Peko, who now works with Sanders as a defensive line coach for the Buffaloes, supported his head coach's message by responding on Instagram.

"Everyday !!!🙌🙌🤙🤙🤙," Peko commented.

Reactions to Coach Prime's Instagram post with Shedeur Sanders. - Source: Instagram/@deionsanders

Peko joined the Colorado coaching staff this offseason after working with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. He will work along with Warren Sapp on improving Colorado's defensive front.

After being considered a top-five pick at the end of the 2024 college football season, Shedeur Sanders fell off draft boards as the event drew near. While some experts warned that the former Colorado quarterback could slide into day two, it was widely unexpected for him to drop down to the fifth round.

The Cleveland Browns selected Sanders with the 144th pick. The quarterback will compete with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, as well as youngster Dillon Gabriel, who was selected 50 spots ahead of Sanders, for the QB1 spot on the depth chart.

Despite the NFL draft slide, Shedeur's jersey is the top-selling rookie jersey in the NFL. The Browns' rookie minicamp will start on the second weekend of May.

Coach Prime calls Bucs' HC regarding Shilo Sanders

While Shedeur Sanders was expected to go at the top of the Draft, Coach Prime's other son, Shilo Sanders, never had such high expectations. After the NFL Draft, the defensive back signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

Deion Sanders was so fired up by Shilo going to Tampa that he called Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht said.

"Coach Prime called him (Todd Bowles) Saturday night and thanked him for giving [Shilo] a fair shot," Licht said via JoeBucsFan.com.

Bowles and the Bucs have a history of developing young defensive backs, so Shedeur's older brother landed in a good spot to improve his game and eventually see the field.

Deion, a Hall of Fame cornerback himself, praised Shilo's deal with the Bucs on Saturday during a Twitch stream.

Shilo finished the 2024 season with 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, one sack and a forced fumble for the 9-4 Buffaloes.

