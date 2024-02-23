It turns out Nick Saban was not the only person to make his exit from the Alabama Crimson Tide this offseason. Eli Gold, another mainstay in Tuscaloosa whose voice has become iconic amongst fans, is also bidding farewell after 35 years of service to the program. The play-by-play announcer will not be making a return to the broadcasting booth for the 2024 season.

During a recent interview on "The Opening Kickoff" show on WNSP-FM 105.5, Gold stated that Nick Saban personally reached out to him and that both of them had a wonderful conversation. Saban announced his retirement after 17 years in Tuscaloosa last month:

"I did hear from Nick Saban yesterday. We missed each other a couple of times on the phone. He left a wonderful, lengthy voicemail. He was very quick to call, and I appreciated it very, very much," Gold said.

The 70-year-old opened up about how he had an idea that his career with the Crimson Tide was coming to an end after his fight with cancer, which led to his schedule being cut in half:

"Last year, when I came back from the cancer and my schedule was cut in half, I was healthy and ready to work but they didn't let me travel. I just had an idea something was up."

Last week, he was informed that the program would not be renewing his contract for the upcoming season. The decision was reportedly passed on to Gold through a Zoom call.

Nick Saban and Eli Gold continue to remain as Alabama faithful despite their departure

The curtain may have closed on Coach Saban and Eli Gold's careers in Tuscaloosa. But this does not mean that they will stop supporting the Crimson Tide on their college football journey. During the same interview, Gold talked about how the fans have respected and treated him well over the years and how they will always have a special place in his heart.

"When fans who aren't even born yet go to the Bryant Museum to learn about the history of Alabama, my soundtrack will be a part of that. That can't be taken away from me. I'm honored, and the way the fans have treated me and welcomed me into their homes over these years has been so special. That will never be taken away from me."

Eli Gold will be replaced by Alabama's lead basketball announcer Chris Stewart this upcoming season.

