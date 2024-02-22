WATCH: Nick Saban’s daughter-in-law Samira Saban shows off stylish new nails via latest IG post

Nick Saban's daughter-in-law Samira Saban took to Instagram to show off her stylish new nails. In a video posted on her Instagram story, she also gave her verdict on them, giving credit to the artist behind the style.

Coach Saban's daughter-in-law has been quite popular with the Alabama Crimson Tide fan base along with her sister-in-law Kristen Saban. The two were a constant a Bryant-Denny Stadium, showing off their fashion sense while supporting the team.

While it remains to be seen if they will be back in the stadium after the legendary coach's retirement, the two haven't abandoned their social media following.

Here are the visuals of the former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban's daughter-in-law Samira Saban showing off her new nail style.

“Never disappoints,” Samira wrote, while tagging nail artist Kelly and her salon Monday Art Games.

As a member of the Saban family, Samira has garnered a huge social media following. Her Instagram community is almost 4.100 strong, and she regularly shares updates about her life.

Nicholas Saban's wife recently shared the state of her internal struggles. Juggling all the responsibilities of being a wife, mother and daughter-in-law in a family that is never away from the limelight can take a huge toll.

Fortunately, she has a best friend in the family in her sister-in-law Kristen Saban.

Samira and Kristen Saban's relationship

Samira Saban shares a close relationship with Kristen Saban. She poured her heart out about it last month on the occasion of Sisters Day.

Samira shared an adorable video with the 28-year-old with the "Add Yours" post feature on IG, celebrating her. In the video, the duo can be seen deep in celebration of an Alabama win. The post showcased the bond that the two share with each other.

Samira and Kristen celebrated most of the milestones together last year, including Coach Saban's daughter’s birthday. They also popped open a bottle of champagne to celebrate the arrival of 2024 in Los Angeles, California, just preceding the Crimson Tide's Rose Bowl clash with the Michigan Wolverines.

