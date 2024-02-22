Nick Saban is embracing retirement and showing CFB fans a more relaxed side of himself after a stellar 50-year coaching career, with 17 of those spent in Tuscaloosa.

Known for his workaholic nature, Saban's newfound relaxation is playing golf. Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, shared an adorable snapshot of the 72-year-old coach enjoying a round of golf with his grandson James, the child of Saban's son Nicholas and daughter-in-law Sameera.

"Never would I have imagined that on a random Tuesday in the middle of the day, I get to hang out with my dad. Retirement is bliss," Kristen wrote in caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Even though Saban has officially retired, he recently expressed his commitment to contributing to college football's development. The legendary coach talked about continuing his connection to Alabama, saying:

"That's our home, that's our family, it's our community. We're going to continue to do things to help the community in every way we can."

Saban continues to maintain a presence at Bryant-Denny Stadium, where he has an office. Alabama's athletics director, Greg Byrne, confirmed Saban's ongoing role as an advisor.

Also read: Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban shows off adorable sweatshirt featuring former Alabama HC - “Coolest thing ever”

Kristen Saban reacts to Nick Saban playing golf with Travis Scott

Nick Saban was observed enjoying his retirement on the golf course beside none other than superstar rapper Travis Scott.

The duo met at the Mr. October Celebrity Golf Classic, a charity event hosted by baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson for the Mr. October Foundation, dedicated to improving STEM education and work opportunities for marginalized youths.

Saban's daughter, Kristen, gave fans a glimpse of this unique golf pairing by sharing a story on her Instagram. The post featured the 'ever-so-serious' Saban sharing laughs with Travis Scott.

"Retirement is going juuuuust fine," she wrote.

Screenshot via Instagram

The event also saw the participation of other celebrities like Lawrence Taylor, Brooks Koepka and Johnny Bench.

Also read: "THIS FIT": Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce's dapper look has Kristen Saban appreciating Chiefs TE's fashion sense

Will Nick Saban be present at every Alabama game in Tuscaloosa or away during the 2024 college football season? Tell us what you think in the comments below.