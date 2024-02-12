"THIS FIT": Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce's dapper look has Kristen Saban appreciating Chiefs TE's fashion sense

Nick Saban’s daughter, Kristen Saban, is a fan of Travis Kelce's fashion sense. The Super Bowl LVIII champ and Kansas City Chiefs TE caught her attention on social media, with Kristen sharing a video of the NFL star's arrival for the big day.

He wore a black outfit with a glossy and textured finish, a jacket and wide-legged pants, and a structured black leather bag in his right hand. Kristen has nothing but praised his modern and edgy style, with a touch of sophistication, and wrote on her Instagram stories:

"THIS FIT"

Kristen is an avid supporter of Swift and Kelce and frequently posts their content on her social media account. One of her recent posts was a meme edit of the duo embracing each other after defeating the Ravens in the AFC Championship on Jan. 28. She captioned it:

“This is literally all I care about right now.”

She also expressed her admiration for a clip of Kelce receiving a hug from Swift following their victory over the Chargers in October.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs made history by winning their second consecutive Super Bowl, beating the 49ers 25-22 in a thrilling overtime game on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

Kristen Saban's hilarious take on chatting with her mom, Miss Terry Saban

Kristen Saban recently shared a lighthearted and humorous moment on Twitter. In a video, she playfully imitated a conversation with her mother, Miss Terry Saban.

The scene unfolds with Kristen standing in front of a mirror, wearing an oversized off-white t-shirt. The background audio mimics Miss Terry's voice as she speaks:

“I need you to promise me that you’ll be on your best behavior.” In response, Kristen, with her unique flair, quips, “I promised other people that I’ll be on my worst behavior and I gave my word.”

Kristen Saban’s playful personality and her candid approach to social media were quite evident in her Feb. 7 posts. Nick Saban's daughter is an influential figure in the college football world, and her unique perspective continues to captivate fans and keep the conversation lively.

