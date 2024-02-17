Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, took to Instagram on Friday to share her thoughts about an adorable sweatshirt featuring the former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach. Calling it the coolest thing ever, the 28-year-old revealed that a friend sent the embroidered apparel over.

Coach Saban transformed Alabama into a national powerhouse in his 17 years in Tuscaloosa, winning numerous trophies and titles along the way. The sweatshirt was an ode to the legendary college coach’s influence.

“Can we just talk about this sweatshirt that my friend just sent me. This is the coolest thing ever. It's like embroidered. I mean this is so cool, it's got the trophies. I mean how cool is that? So thoughtful. This is so cool,” Kristen said, unable to mask her happiness on receiving such a gift.

The black sweatshirt has a figure of Coach Saban embroidered on the chest with Alabama colors. The apparel also had the legendary coach’s trophies embroidered to the side with his autograph in white thread below.

Coach Saban won six of his seven national titles with the Crimson Tide during his 17-year stint in Tuscaloosa. The love from the football fans hasn't stopped even after he stepped down from the role last month.

Kristen Saban’s heart melted with visuals of Nick Saban being bombarded with fan love

Kristen Saban recently reacted to visuals of Nick Saban being cheered by a sea of fans at a golf showcase. She got the snippets from a fan whose friend was present in Phoenix, Arizona, for the WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am 2024. According to the fan, the whole venue erupted in cheers for the 72-year-old as he made his way through the course. For Kristen, it was heart melting.

“This makes my heart happy,” Kristen wrote at the time.

Kristen Saban reacting on Nick Saban being cheered.

