Nick Saban is a college football legend who is beloved by both Alabama Crimson Tide fans and rivals. That hasn't altered, even though the seven-time national champion stepped down as head coach earlier this month.

Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, shared a glimpse of the legends' fanfare while playing golf. She was glad as the former Alabama head coach was bombarded with love in Phoenix, Arizona, during a golf tournament.

“This makes my heart happy,” Kristen wrote in her Instagram story.

Kristen's Instagram story on the fanfare.

The original video was shot by a fan present at the WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am 2024 tournament, where Coach Saban spent the day. He was joined by famous names like Michael Phelps, Top Gun actor Glen Powell, MLB legends Alex Rodriguez and Adrian Beltré, and country music star Jake Owens.

Coach Saban met up with fans at the venue amid ‘Roll Tide’ cheers. He signed autographs and spent time with them before carrying forward.

Coach Saban spent five decades as a football coach at various levels, including the NFL. He won seven national titles—six in Tuscaloosa and one with the LSU Tigers.

He shocked everyone with his decision to step down as Alabama's head coach last month after 17 seasons. The college football legend will now be a part of the College Gameday crew on ESPN.

Kristen Saban bombarded with messages after Nick Saban's retirement

When Nick Saban announced his decision to step down from the Tuscaloosa helm, Kristen Saban was bombarded with messages from fans. She revealed that her phone froze no less than five times before shutting itself down.

His daughter also revealed her own reaction to the news with a picture. In the snap, she could be seen wiping her tears, calling the retirement a bittersweet moment. After all, she had seen him in action all her life.

