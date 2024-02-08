Is Nick Saban a potential replacement for Lee Corso on College GameDay? Looking at legendary broadcaster's tenure in CFB's most famed show

Nick Saban announced his retirement from coaching last month and is venturing into his next chapter. The former Alabama coach will join ESPN as a college football analyst on College GameDay, as confirmed by the network on Wednesday.

While Saban is set to join the famed show from the 2024 season, fans are curious to learn whether he will replace veteran analyst Lee Corso, who turns 89 when the show returns later this year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Is Nick Saban going to replace Lee Corso on College GameDay in 2024?

Former Alabama Crimson Tide HC Nick Saban will join ESPN's College GameDay in 2024.

Although Nick Saban is the latest addition to the College GameDay crew, he will not replace Lee Corso on the show for the 2024 season.

ESPN confirmed that the two will be working together, which means there will be six analysts on the show this year. The duo will join Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee.

Although Corso has dealt with a few health issues in the past, which have caused him to miss a few episodes, there's no suggestion that he's planning to retire anytime soon.

Speaking to Alex Kirshner in a GQ profile last year, Corso explained that he wants to remain on College GameDay for as long as ESPN retains him.

“I’m gonna be like that guy in Vaudeville. They hook him around the neck, and they pull him off the stage as he keeps talking.” he said.

Expand Tweet

However, multiple reports suggest that Corso might leave the show in the coming years. There's speculation that Saban is being groomed to replace the legendary analyst on College GameDay.

Corso has been an analyst on College GameDay since its inception in 1987. The upcoming season will be his 37th year on the show. He's the only original on-air personality remaining in the program.