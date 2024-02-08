Fans are elated at Nick Saban, who announced his retirement last month after a glorious coaching career of 50 years, entering the broadcasting world.

He spent the last 17 seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide and turned them into a successful modern-day program with six national titles. But it looks like the 72-year-old is not looking to slow down with his professional life, as he's starting a new gig in the broadcasting world.

As per reports, Saban will continue his affiliation with the college football world, as a CFB expert. The seven-time national champion is joining the ESPN network, beginning his broadcasting journey as an analyst on College GameDay along with the renowned GameDay crew of Pat McAfee, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and others.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Fans are excited to see the legendary CFB coach gear up for a new journey in the broadcasting world. One fan commented about how Sabana and McAfee would make a great duo.

"Saban and Pat are about to take over college gameday"

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions on X to Saban becoming a part of ESPN's College GameDay crew.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Saban talked about how College GameDay has been a massive part of the CFB tradition and that he's excited about the opportunity to contribute to the tradition. He also added that he's excited to provide his analysis and perspectives on GameDay in the upcoming season.

"ESPN and College GameDay have played such an important role in the growth of college football, and I'm honored to have this opportunity to join their team.

"I'll do my best to offer additional insights and perspectives to contribute to College GameDay, the ultimate Saturday tradition for college football fans."

Also Read: $70,000,000 worth Nick Saban continues living retirement dream as former Alabama HC enjoys golfing

ESPN chairman excited to have Nick Saban in GameDay crew

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro talked about Saban's influence in the college football world and called him an iconic figure. He added that the 72-year-old will add more credibility to the network and the Colleg GameDay show.

"Nick Saban is a singlular, iconic presence in college football. He is also an extremely gifted communicator, who will immediately add even more credibility, authority and entertainment value to ESPN, including our esteemed College GameDay show."

Expand Tweet

Are you excited to see the legendary Alabama ex-coach as a part of the College GameDay crew? Let us know your thoughts below.

Read More: "Put Nick Saban on the cover": CFB podcasters make unique suggestion for EA Sports' upcoming game as Alabama legend enjoys retirement